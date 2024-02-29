HONOR shines a light on the evolution of the digital landscape through ICT partnerships

The ICT Stakeholder Engagement summit created a space for ICT SMMEs to showcase their innovations and network

HONOR Technologies Africa, a leading provider of smart devices and a firm supporter of the information and communications technologies (ICT) industry, was part of several entities that sponsored the ICT Stakeholder Engagement summit, which was recently held on Friday 23 February 2024, at the Moses Kotane Institute in KwaZulu-Natal.

The event, which was attended by stakeholders such as Kim Phatoli from the National Youth ICT Council and Njabulo Makhathini, the Chairperson of Durban Innovate, created a space for ICT SMMEs to showcase their innovations, participate in insightful discussions and provide a network that could troubleshoot crucial issues within the ICT industry.

The Deputy Minister of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Philly Mapulane, delivered the keynote address of the day, where he unravelled the nuances of broadband rollout projects, digital literacy training and the amplification of locally developed digital innovators.

This summit was well aligned with HONOR’s broader vision of creating a new digital age through cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions, and collaborative partnerships with forward-thinking associates.

Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to technological revolution and being at the forefront of ICT industry trends, HONOR’s sponsorship of the event is just one of many proactive routes the brand is taking to ensure South Africa’s digital access challenges and opportunities are being given the spotlight so they can be addressed.

Slindokuhle Mbuyisa, the Public Affairs Government Relations Manager at HONOR, stated: “As a leading smart device brand, we recognise the instrumental role ICT plays in shaping the future. By participating in the ICT Stakeholder Engagement, which was attended by many of our industry peers, it underscores our commitment to building a space where stakeholders can meet, exchange insights, and assist each other in paving the way for a digitally empowered future in South Africa.”

Mbuyisa went on to express her pride at “HONOR’s take-charge attitude in regard to working with stakeholders and collaborating on several initiatives to better the South African Digital Landscape”.

These initiatives include a donation of R245 000 worth of devices to Siyafunda Technology Centre — a non-profit company that strives to remove the large cost factor associated with technology adoption, especially in an educational setting.

HONOR also donated R3.8 million to assist a black-owned business in acquiring ownership of a building. HONOR proudly welcomed 11 (and counting) young people to their offices to equip them with the skills to enter the workforce through the Youth Employment Service (YES).

Recently, the brand participated in the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies Back to School 2024 Programme by sponsoring 1 000 backpacks to learners.

HONOR’s General Manager, Zhou Lefeng, said: “We listen to our stakeholders and the communities we work with, so our contribution towards their empowerment is relevant to the ways they’re already empowering themselves. We seek to amplify what they are already doing. The ICT Stakeholder Engagement was another opportunity to get to know them better, and vice-versa.”

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com/.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

FB: https://www.facebook.com/honorsouthafrica

INS: https://www.instagram.com/honorza/

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/honorafrica

YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/honorsouthafrica