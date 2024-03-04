A comparative review of three WINX Power Banks 

The WINX WX-PB105

The WX-PB105, WX-PB104, and WX-PB103 keep you connected while you’re moving

In a world driven by technology and connectivity, a reliable power bank is a must-have accessory for staying charged on the go.

WINX, a leading brand in portable power solutions, offers a range of power banks to suit every need and lifestyle. In this review, we will compare and contrast the WINX Power Banks WX-PB105, WX-PB104, and WX-PB103 to help you find the perfect companion for your charging needs.

Design and build quality

The WINX WX-PB104

The WX-PB105, WX-PB104, and WX-PB103 all feature a sleek and compact design that is perfect for travel, outdoor adventures or daily use. The WX-PB105 stands out with its premium aluminium alloy casing, giving it a modern and sophisticated look. The WX-PB104 boasts a durable plastic construction with a textured finish for a secure grip, while the WX-PB103 sports a slim and lightweight design that easily slips into your pocket or bag.

In terms of build quality, all three power banks are well manufactured and built to last.

Capacity and charging speed

When it comes to capacity, the WX-PB105 leads the pack with a high-capacity 20 000mAh battery, providing ample power to charge your devices multiple times. The WX-PB104 offers a 15 000mAh battery capacity, suitable for moderate to heavy users, while the WX-PB103 features a more compact 10,000mAh battery, ideal for light to moderate charging needs.

In terms of charging speed, all three power banks support fast-charging technology, allowing you to quickly recharge your devices on the go.

Port compatibility and connectivity

All three WINX power banks come equipped with multiple charging ports to accommodate a variety of devices. The WX-PB105 features USB-C, USB-A, and micro USB ports, providing versatile connectivity options for smartphones, tablets, laptops and other gadgets. Both the WX-PB104 and the WX-PB103 offer USB-C and dual USB-A ports for simultaneous charging of multiple devices and convenient charging on the fly.

The WX-PB103

Additional features and value

The WX-PB105 comes with an LED display that shows the remaining battery capacity and charging status, allowing you to monitor power levels with ease. It also features a built-in flashlight for added convenience in low-light conditions. The WX-PB104 offers a digital display for battery status and supports pass-through charging, allowing you to charge the power bank while charging your devices simultaneously. The WX-PB103, though simpler in design, provides reliable charging performance at an affordable price point, making it a great value for budget-conscious users.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the WINX Power Banks WX-PB105, WX-PB104, and WX-PB103 each offer unique features and capabilities to suit different charging needs and preferences.

The WX-PB105 excels in battery capacity and premium design, making it ideal for heavy users and professionals.

The WX-PB104 balances capacity and versatility, catering to users who require simultaneous charging of multiple devices.

The WX-PB103, with its compact size and affordability, is a practical choice for light users and casual travellers.

Whichever WINX Power Bank you choose, you can rest assured that you are investing in a reliable and high-quality charging solution that will keep you powered up and connected — wherever your adventures take you.

Mail & Guardian readers, please note: some of these power banks will be given away in upcoming competitions.