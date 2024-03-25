Google Pay vs Apple Pay: Which one should Canadian gamblers choose?

It all depends on your device and preference – both are excellent, and safe

Google Pay and Apple Pay are becoming increasingly popular payment methods for online casinos. The channels allow users to fund their casino accounts or withdraw winnings via their mobile devices with a few taps. Apart from this, security measures like biometric authentication and tokenization add an extra layer of security that is not available to most deposit gateways. Lastly, individuals don’t need to provide their credit or debit card details, providing a degree of anonymity.

That said, are Google Pay casino sites better than Apple Pay or not? Due to the similarity between the two payment methods, determining which to choose requires a comprehensive examination. Let’s explore the advantages and drawbacks of Google Pay and Apple Pay in Canadian online casinos.

Google Pay and Apple Pay in minimum deposit casinos

The rise in minimum deposit casinos has shown an increase in the desire for gambling options that can be easily reached and afforded. In reality, this platform is best suited to players on a budget, such as low rollers or beginners who want to try out new slot games or classic table games without risking too much money. Among the payment options these casinos accept, Google Pay and Apple Pay make $10 deposits easy and convenient. Besides working with Android and iOS devices, they have no deposit ceilings or charging fees. Moreover, they are easy to use, which ensures that deposits are done quickly, hence one can begin playing just with the same device using just a few clicks.

Google Pay in Canadian online casinos: pros and cons

As the gambling industry grows and technology advances, the importance of using secure and convenient ways for financial transactions becomes paramount. This has made e-wallets a top choice for players in Canada. Among these, Google Pay stands out as a highly popular and trusted option. It simplifies the process of linking payment cards to a Google account, enabling swift and secure deposits to gaming sites. This section explores the pros and cons of online casinos that accept Google Pay, which helps Canadian gamers manage their funds.

Benefits

Google Pay was introduced in 2011 and uses contact payment via near-field communication. Below are some advantages of using the deposit channel:

Wide compatibility

Google Pay casinos are famous in Canada. Hence, Android users can easily find an online casino to gamble compared to other deposit methods like cryptocurrency. The website allows players to use the wallet for deposits and withdrawals.

Convenience and speed

The channel allows individuals to fund their accounts by tapping their smartphones or tablets a few times. As such, they don’t have to enter credit or debit card details or bank information every time. Unlike bank transfers, GPay transactions are fast. This explains why many instant deposit gambling sites use Google Wallet. The payment channel reduces lag time, and you can start playing without delay — and access winnings on time.

Security and anonymity

The payment gateway uses biometric authentication to authorise transactions. Canadians can adopt a PIN, pattern, or fingerprint to reduce the chances of unauthorised transactions. Apart from this, individuals who lose their device can remove cards from the Google Wallet from any device. Google’s Locate My Device function allows you to control your account and protect data when your device is stolen or misplaced. Meanwhile, individuals who want to keep their gambling activities private leverage casinos with Google Pay, as they don’t have to provide credit card or bank details.

Drawbacks

Limited availability and device compatibility

Although Google Wallet is widely accepted in many online casinos, some websites don’t support it. For instance, crypto casinos where Canadians cannot deposit fiat currency or websites that don’t have NFC terminals. In this case, Google Wallet as an option limits your choices. Apart from this, the wallet is primarily available on Android devices. In other words, gamblers who use iOS cannot utilise Google Wallet for their online casino transactions. The only way is to switch to an Android device, which is cumbersome and expensive.

Fees and withdrawal limits

Google Pay casinos sometimes charge fees, although the payment gateway does not. Hence, we recommend you always check the payment terms and conditions to know if there are any associated fees. Likewise, some operators impose minimum and maximum withdrawal limits, which may not be favourable for high rollers.

Apple Pay in Canadian online casinos: pros and cons

Apple Pay also supports contactless payment via near-field communication. However, unlike its counterpart, Apple Pay is usable on a wider range of hardware, including iPhones and iPads with Touch or Face ID, Apple Watch Series 1, and Mac Models with Touch or Face ID.

Apple Pay allows users to make peer-to-peer (P2P) payments via Apple Cash through the messaging app. Alternatively, they can ask Siri to pay someone using the card information stored in the app.

Benefits

Apple Pay was introduced in 2014, three years after the Google Wallet. Explore the benefits and drawbacks of using the payment method below:

Ease of dse

Apple Pay is easy to use, as its streamlined process eliminates the need to manually enter information. As a result, it saves time and effort. Transactions are fast and processed almost instantly.

Higher security and privacy

Apple Pay has more robust security features compared to Google Wallet, such as tokenization options and biometric authentications like Touch ID and Face ID. The extra security layer reduces the risk of fraud. Meanwhile, users enjoy higher privacy protection, as transactions are conducted via encrypted tokens.

Hardware compatibility

Many online casinos support Apple Pay. Hence, it is a convenient payment option for players in Canada using iPhones, iPads, and Macs. It seamlessly integrates with the Wallet app on iOS devices and allows individuals to manage their payment methods and transactions in one place.

Drawbacks

Incompatibility with older devices

Apple Pay is not available on older devices that don’t have Face and Touch ID authentication. As a result, players who use these models cannot leverage Apple Pay for online casino transactions. Plus, its availability for gambling transactions varies by jurisdiction due to legal and regulatory issues.

Only supported on Apple devices

Another disadvantage is that Apple Pay is only usable on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Hence, individuals using non-Apple devices like PCs and Android smartphones cannot use them for casino transactions. In addition, not all online casinos also accept the payment option.

Online casinos that accept Google Pay and Apple Pay

Cashless payment methods open a new realm of possibility for Canadians. The top online casinos that accept Google Pay and Apple Pay have no hidden fees, top-notch data security, and allow one-touch transactions. Plus, they offer bonuses to reduce risk. Take a look at the top-ranked casinos below:

Caxino

Caxino online casino grants new players a 100% bonus up to C$2 000 + 100 free spins. The minimum deposit to claim the offer is C$10, and you can pay through Google Pay and Apple Pay. The casino has progressive jackpot games like Mega Moolah, and services are available in English, German, French, Finnish and Norwegian. Visit today to start playing any of the 3 000 online casino games.

Leo Vegas

Leo Vegas casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and offers slots, Megaways, jackpots, and table games. The casino awards up to C$1 000 + 200 free spins welcome bonus, and the minimum deposit is $10. Players fund their accounts via popular payment methods, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, and Leo Vegas has a dedicated Android and Mobile application for gaming on the go.

Captain Spins

Captain Spins is another reputable online casino that accepts Google Pay and Apple Pay. The gambling website grants new players 100% up to C$1 200 + 260 bonus spins, and there are numerous incredible offers for existing players. Captain Spins has over 3 000 games and a $158 million total jackpot. You will find the very best games from software providers like Microgaming, Net Ent and Evolution Gaming in the lobby.

Bottom line

At the end of the day, the decision of which payment method to use depends on your smartphone. If you have an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, you will likely use Apple Pay, although Google Pay is available with limited features for iOS. In contrast, GPay is your only option if you use an Android smartphone.

In terms of available devices, Apple Pay has more reach. It is exclusive to iPhones and iPads with Touch or Face ID due to security requirements, likewise, on Apple Watch products and Mac computers. Google Wallet is more flexible, and it is for all Android phones, regardless of the brand. Google Pay’s authentication method means it is more compatible with older hardware compared to Apple Wallet.

Both Wallets have impressive security measures, but Apple’s safety chip slightly edges Google Wallet. Both services use NFC wireless connectivity technology to interact, but the chip allows players to complete transactions via Face and Touch ID.

So, should you choose Google Pay or Apple Pay for gambling in an online casino? That ultimately depends on your device and preference. Both payment channels offer convenience and security and are often offered together in online casinos.