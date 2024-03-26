Xiaomi’s streaming devices provide great value

The Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen and Mi TV Stick will expand your horizons

Xiaomi streaming devices provide a compelling combination of features, performance and affordability, making them a cost-effective choice for consumers who want a budget-friendly streaming solution. South Africans love TV boxes, and the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen and Mi TV Stick media player offer a solution for those who wish to enter the world of streaming, with high quality visuals, Dolby sound and maximum convenience.

If you are already using other Xiaomi products, such as smartphones or smart home devices, the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen and Mi TV Stick integrate seamlessly into your existing ecosystem, providing a unified user experience.

The Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen provides a way to upgrade your TV to 4k streaming, which surpasses the resolution of both SD and HD streaming, and has exceptionally clear visuals. Placed in your home’s entertainment area, you can direct your streaming via voice control. Additional features include 2GB RAM/8GB Storage, Dolby Audio + DTS-HD, 4K @ 60fps video quality support with Dolby Vision® + HDR10+, HDMI 2.1 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Mi TV Stick is another great addition to your existing setup, providing you with the opportunity to take your favourite TV programmes with you on holiday — just slip it into your pocket. You can use either device to upgrade that older TV in the kids’ bedroom or your guest room, so they can enjoy access to all their favourite shows online, without forking out for a brand-new Smart TV. Specs include 1GB RAM/8GB Storage, Dolby Audio and DTS surround sound, 1080P @ 60fps video quality support and Bluetooth 4.2.

Xiaomi is a global top three Android phone brand with full access to Google Mobile Services, so if you buy the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen you get Google certification, which includes, among others, Google TV, Google Assistant and Google Play Store for app downloads. You also get Chromecast — so your favourite shows such as Netflix and YouTube are built in for you to watch in 4K quality on your TV or big screen, and you’ll also get regular firmware updates and top streaming services.

Despite their affordability, Xiaomi streaming devices offer solid performance and smooth streaming, so users can enjoy high-quality content without interruptions. Xiaomi designs its streaming devices to be user-friendly and easy to set up. Just plug them in and play. This simplicity makes them a solution for those who want a hassle-free streaming experience without the need for extensive technical knowledge. You can choose to use the remote, but you can also search for specific movies and apps, play music and control the TV through voice commands, and customise your setup if you wish to.

The Xiaomi streaming devices are your best choice for home streaming because you won’t find better prices anywhere else for similar products.

The Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen has a recommended retail price of just R1 199, while the Mi TV Stick retails for only R949.

Buy your home streaming devices here.