The Chocolate Café returns to Sandton this Easter 

Young and old can get creative with chocolate in Sandton City from 20 March to 1 April 2024

Easter weekend is upon us, and this year, the popular Chocolate Café will return to Sandton City. Set to delight chocolate fanatics and Easter enthusiasts, the immersive world now includes an interactive activity hub and shopping section, set to keep even the busiest bunnies enthralled between 20 March to 1 April 2024.

Taking place in the Sandton City centre court, young and old can get creative with chocolate, from decorating your very own Easter cookie, to building your signature holiday s’mores and packing your Easter Bunny cracker to the brim. The Chocolate Café will also offer the tastiest array of Easter treats from sought after brands including Beacon, Beyers, Cadbury, Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Joy, Lindt, Mister Sweet and Sally Williams, creating a tantalising one-stop Easter retail destination.

“Sandton City is known for its unparalleled retail and lifestyle experiences, and this Easter, we plan to continue to offer visitors to the centre even more delicious, unforgettable moments,” said Dimitri Kokinos, Asset Manager of Sandton City. “From indulging in exquisite chocolate centrepieces to savouring artisanal delights from top chocolatiers across the country, Sandton City offers an abundance of choices. And, with the new edition of our Chocolate Café, this year’s festivities promise to be truly legendary.”

The Chocolate Café activities cost R30 each and will be available from 9am to 6pm daily, except on 26 March. The activities are suitable for ages five and upwards. Parental supervision is required. Your Easter adventure awaits!

About Sandton City

Sandton City Shopping Centre is renowned amongst both local and international visitors as one of Africa’s leading retail destinations. With an impressive retail, office and leisure space ranking as South Africa’s top performing retail destination in terms of trading density, Sandton City has an effective tenant leasing strategy and a low vacancy level. The shopping centre is home to over 300 of the most exciting local and international brands and presents you with a world of luxury in the exclusive Diamond Walk.

Sandton City is six-star green-star rated by the Green Building Council of South Africa. This is the first super-regional shopping centre on the African continent to achieve such a prestigious rating, representing world leadership in environmentally sustainable operational efficiencies. In accordance with the SHORE accreditation standards by international certification body SAFE Asset Group, Sandton City is certified Covid-19 compliant and has also achieved gold level status as a safe retail destination for its ability to prevent, adapt, respond to, recover and learn from operational disruptions. Adjacent to world-class hotels and mega corporate headquarters, winning multiple Best Shopping Mall awards each year, Sandton City continues to be a leader in mixed-use properties.

Sandton City is co-owned by Liberty Two Degrees, Liberty Group and Pareto Limited, and managed by JHI Retail Proprietary Limited.

