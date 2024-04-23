Keep your home secure 24/7 with Xiaomi AIoT smart cameras

Make use of Artificial Intelligence to get the smart security solutions you need
In a country renowned for its high crime rate, Xiaomi AIoT indoor and outdoor smart cameras offer a range of features that make them ideal for South Africans seeking reliable, affordable home security solutions that are easy to use via the Mi Home app.
From their high-quality video recording capabilities to their integration with other smart devices, Xiaomi AIoT cameras provide a comprehensive and convenient way to monitor your home. Just install the Mi Home app to control all your smart appliances and devices from your phone. Xiaomi’s smart products will enhance your daily life and contribute to a comfortable, efficient and enjoyable lifestyle.
All of the Xiaomi AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) smart cameras pick up movement. The C200, C300 and AW200 also feature AI that can detect and track human movement, distinguishing it from other types of motion, such as pets or moving shadows. This reduces false alarms and ensures that you are only alerted to genuine threats.
The advanced motion detection technology syncs perfectly with the high-definition video recording capabilities of these security cameras. The C200 and AW200 are capable of recording in 1080k resolution and the C300 and AW300 record in 2k resolution. The Xiaomi C400 Smart Camera offers ultra-clear video with its 2560 x 1440 high resolution, 4MP camera and 2.5K videos, providing subtle, detailed footage of your home. To have clear video evidence can be crucial for identifying perpetrators — or visitors — and all the images are backed up. These cameras also use infra-red to see exceptionally well in the dark.
Another outstanding feature of Xiaomi AIoT cameras is they can rotate and have a wide viewing angle, which provides a massive field of view, allowing you to monitor large areas of your home or property with just one camera, a benefit if your premises are large.
Xiaomi AIoT cameras also offer two-way audio capabilities, allowing you to communicate with people in your home remotely. This can be useful for checking in on children, grandparents or pets with an indoor camera, or for deterring potential intruders by speaking to them directly through an outdoor camera.
The integration of these cameras with other smart devices allows you to monitor your home from anywhere in the world. They can be integrated with other Xiaomi smart devices, such as smart lights, smart plugs, and smart speakers, allowing you to create an automated, holistic and connected home security system.
As Xiaomi cameras are relatively inexpensive compared to other smart cameras on the market, it makes them accessible to a wide range of South African consumers who may not be able to afford more expensive security solutions. The Xiaomi ecosystem is a comprehensive and convenient way to monitor your home and keep your family safe.
There’s a variety available at prices that suit your pocket, including:
Xiaomi Smart Camera C200
Xiaomi Smart Camera C300
Xiaomi Outdoor Camera AW200
Xiaomi Outdoor Camera AW300
- Ultra clear 2K image quality
- Four full-colour night vision LEDs
- Focus zone for smarter detection
- Audible and visual alarm protection
- P66 water and dust resistant
- 24h real-time monitoring
- Two-way voice intercom
- Split-screen viewing for multiple cameras
Xiaomi Smart Camera C400
- Clear and crisp video
- Low light colour mode
- AI human tracking
- Smart voice control
- 360° vision for full home protection
- Full encryption for privacy protection
- Install upright or inverted
- Support for Google Home and Amazon Alexa
Buy these cameras from mihome.africa, Takealot, Incredible Connection and Yuppiechef.
https://www.incredible.co.za/specials/xiaomi-smart-cameras
https://www.takealot.com/all?dcat=xiaomi-security-cameras