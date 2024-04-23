Keep your home secure 24/7 with Xiaomi AIoT smart cameras

Make use of Artificial Intelligence to get the smart security solutions you need

In a country renowned for its high crime rate, Xiaomi AIoT indoor and outdoor smart cameras offer a range of features that make them ideal for South Africans seeking reliable, affordable home security solutions that are easy to use via the Mi Home app.

From their high-quality video recording capabilities to their integration with other smart devices, Xiaomi AIoT cameras provide a comprehensive and convenient way to monitor your home. Just install the Mi Home app to control all your smart appliances and devices from your phone. Xiaomi’s smart products will enhance your daily life and contribute to a comfortable, efficient and enjoyable lifestyle.

All of the Xiaomi AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) smart cameras pick up movement. The C200, C300 and AW200 also feature AI that can detect and track human movement, distinguishing it from other types of motion, such as pets or moving shadows. This reduces false alarms and ensures that you are only alerted to genuine threats.

The advanced motion detection technology syncs perfectly with the high-definition video recording capabilities of these security cameras. The C200 and AW200 are capable of recording in 1080k resolution and the C300 and AW300 record in 2k resolution. The Xiaomi C400 Smart Camera offers ultra-clear video with its 2560 x 1440 high resolution, 4MP camera and 2.5K videos, providing subtle, detailed footage of your home. To have clear video evidence can be crucial for identifying perpetrators — or visitors — and all the images are backed up. These cameras also use infra-red to see exceptionally well in the dark.

Another outstanding feature of Xiaomi AIoT cameras is they can rotate and have a wide viewing angle, which provides a massive field of view, allowing you to monitor large areas of your home or property with just one camera, a benefit if your premises are large.

Xiaomi AIoT cameras also offer two-way audio capabilities, allowing you to communicate with people in your home remotely. This can be useful for checking in on children, grandparents or pets with an indoor camera, or for deterring potential intruders by speaking to them directly through an outdoor camera.

The integration of these cameras with other smart devices allows you to monitor your home from anywhere in the world. They can be integrated with other Xiaomi smart devices, such as smart lights, smart plugs, and smart speakers, allowing you to create an automated, holistic and connected home security system.

As Xiaomi cameras are relatively inexpensive compared to other smart cameras on the market, it makes them accessible to a wide range of South African consumers who may not be able to afford more expensive security solutions. The Xiaomi ecosystem is a comprehensive and convenient way to monitor your home and keep your family safe.

There’s a variety available at prices that suit your pocket, including:

Xiaomi Smart Camera C200

Xiaomi Smart Camera C300

Xiaomi Outdoor Camera AW200

Xiaomi Outdoor Camera AW300

Ultra clear 2K image quality

Four full-colour night vision LEDs

Focus zone for smarter detection

Audible and visual alarm protection

P66 water and dust resistant

24h real-time monitoring

Two-way voice intercom

Split-screen viewing for multiple cameras

Xiaomi Smart Camera C400

Clear and crisp video

Low light colour mode

AI human tracking

Smart voice control

360° vision for full home protection

Full encryption for privacy protection

Install upright or inverted

Support for Google Home and Amazon Alexa

Buy these cameras from mihome.africa, Takealot, Incredible Connection and Yuppiechef.

https://www.incredible.co.za/specials/xiaomi-smart-cameras

https://www.takealot.com/all?dcat=xiaomi-security-cameras