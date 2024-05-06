First-time cruisers: Choosing the perfect cruise 

The Flight Centre Cruise team will ensure you can indulge your every desire

Setting off on your first cruise is an exciting adventure, but with so many options available, it can also feel a bit daunting. Whether you’re a food lover, a family traveller, or someone who wants icy adventures on chilly seas, there’s a cruise just for you. Here’s how you can choose the cruise that best matches your vacation style and interests.

For the foodies

For those who live to eat, the cruise world is your oyster. Gone are the days of cruise ships meaning boring buffets. These days, you can find food onboard that rivals top restaurants across the world. Sushi, steak, pasta — whatever you feel like, you can get it. And it’s all prepared by top-notch chefs. Some cruises even offer culinary workshops and wine tastings. Flight Centre’s Cruise team can guide you to ships renowned for their dining and help you pick a cruise that marries travelling and eating. Perhaps a gourmet cruise down the rivers of France and Italy, or a dining package which means you can enjoy the best onboard speciality restaurants?

For the night owls

If you thrive after dark, choose a cruise that shines with its nightlife offerings. Generally, you’ll find that large, modern ships often have a huge selection of after-dark offerings. Onboard you’ll find vibrant nightclubs, live music venues, DJs, themed parties, cocktail bars, casinos, cigar lounges and karaoke bars, to name but a few.

If nightlife is important to you, Flight Centre can help you find a cruise that comes alive when the sun goes down. Each ship and itinerary is different, but the experts can find something that works for you. For instance, Norwegian Cruise Line — famed for their “Freestyle Cruising” concept — are popular if you want to experiment with crazy cocktails and live music. But if your idea of nightlife is more ball gowns and champagne, you might prefer sailing the seas on Crystal or Seabourn.

For the relaxer

If your idea of sightseeing on vacation is seeing the rim of a pool and the inside of a book, then a cruise could be your dream holiday. The right itinerary will give you the perfect mix of port days, extended days at sea, spa time, poolside relaxation, yoga classes or whatever else you might crave. After all, everyone needs a bit of rest and rejuvenation when it comes to holiday time! Plus, you’ll want to make sure you pick a time and place to cruise that suits your needs — going poolside in Alaska isn’t much fun!

For families with kids

Cruising with kids has never been easier. Hitting the seven seas is a surefire way to make sure the kids have plenty of things to keep them occupied. Royal Caribbean International or Disney Cruise Line are always popular with families. They offer kids clubs, water park facilities, and activities and amenities that the little ones (and the not so little ones, if you have teenagers) will love, without sacrificing the adult appeal too. This way, everyone gets a fun cruise holiday … and the parents get a bit of a break too! Just don’t blame us if they want to stay on the ship forever and ever.

For the cooler weather cruisers

Cruises and sun might seem like peanut butter and jam, but nobody said that cruise ships have to mean bikinis and pina coladas. If you’re more drawn to the mystique of frosty landscapes and rugged natural beauty, we can help you find a cruise to cooler climate destinations like Alaska, Iceland or the Norwegian fjords. These cruises are perfect for nature lovers, offering breathtaking views of glaciers, wildlife and pristine landscapes. Because paradise doesn’t have to mean blue skies and beaches!

