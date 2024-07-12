Movie-based slot machines you have to try this year

Why stick to the same old slots when you can experience the thrill of your favourite movies?

Are you ready to turn your love for movies into a thrilling gaming experience? Movie-based slot machines are turning up the heat with cinematic excitement and big wins. From epic historical dramas to spine-chilling horror classics, these slots bring the magic of the silver screen straight to your fingertips. If you’re a movie buff and a slots enthusiast, you’re in for a treat. Let’s dive into some of the most captivating movie-based slot machines you have to try at your favourite South African online casino!

Gladiator (Playtech)

Sir Ridley Scott is one of the most prolific filmmakers of our times. He started his career in the 1970s, and his second film ever brought him world fame. Of course, we’re talking about the cosmic horror flick Alien. He was nominated for countless Oscars — one of them was for Gladiator.

Gladiator tells the story of Maximus, a Roman general who falls from grace and becomes a gladiator — reluctantly at first, then with great success. Ultimately he achieves not only fame but also gratification, but only in his passing.

Casino software giant Playtech released the Gladiator slot machine in 2008. Inspired by Scott’s amazing historical movie, it has been delighting casino slots players for ages — thanks in part to its progressive jackpot.

Jumanji (NetEnt)

Many of you have probably seen The Rock, Jack Black and their crew stumble across the magical world of Jumanji in Jake Kasdan’s modern-day take on the story. But the original was far less slapstick comedy and a far darker fantasy adventure. Directed by Joe Johnston and starring Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst, it sees the magical board game unleash its horrors into a small New Hampshire town.

Swedish game developer NetEnt released its slot machine based on the original film in 2018, a full year before the reboot. It’s an incredibly atmospheric slot game with amazing visuals and big wins in store for the adventurers who dare to explore its secrets.

Creature from the Black Lagoon (NetEnt)

Long before other studios began creating superhero universes, Universal Pictures created its own — inhabited by monsters. The studio is responsible for some of the most beloved classic horror movies in history, from Dracula and Frankenstein to The Invisible Man. And, of course, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, an amphibian humanoid terrorising an expedition to the Amazon.

NetEnt has turned several of Universal’s classic creature features into video slot machines around the time when Universal tried to resurrect its Monster Universe. The Creature from the Black Lagoon video slot machine is a fun adventure in the world of 1950s Hollywood movies, with an amazing atmosphere and a potential for big wins.

Spartacus Megaways (Light & Wonder)

Finally, let’s return to ancient Rome, to another gladiator – this time the one masterfully portrayed by Kirk Douglas in Stanley Kubrick’s 1960 masterpiece Spartacus. The character — a Thracian gladiator who led a major insurrection against the Romans in 73 BC — has inspired several movies and TV shows over the years, but Kubrick’s vision remains iconic to this day.

Spartacus has inspired many online slots, too, including Light & Wonder’s take on the matter. The game is loosely based on Kubrick’s movie, with warriors and treasure on its reels. Plus, it has quite a few special features that make it worth your time.

Spartacus has inspired many online slots, too, including Light & Wonder's take on the matter. The game is loosely based on Kubrick's movie, with warriors and treasure on its reels. Plus, it has quite a few special features that make it worth your time.