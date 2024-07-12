StraFin Corporate has robust network of global partners, and Mauritius is strategically located at the crossroads of Africa, Asia and Europe

AFSIC – Investing in Africa, Africa’s Investment event, is only three months away and will take place from 7 to 9 October 2024 in London. With superb support from a wide array of excellent sponsors AFSIC 2024 promises to be bigger and better with over 1400 delegates expected. This is an unmissable opportunity to attend any or all of the below sessions:

• 3 Days of Presentations, Panel Discussions and Interactive Networking Sessions

• 250+ Speakers from Africa’s most dynamic investment firms, and high growth companies

• “Meet the Investor” and Business Enabler Sessions, facilitating rapid network generation

• Multiple Country Investment Summits, showcasing Africa’s leading economies

• Meet the Dealmaker networking event attended by leading African investment banks

• AFSIC Deal Book, a consolidated summary of some of Africa’s leading investment

opportunities

• Quickfire Pitching by a wide variety of entities seeking investment

• African Investments Dashboard, digital platform connecting investors to entities raising money.



We engaged with Strafin to find out what attracted them to AFSIC 2024 and what the rest of Africa can learn from Mauritius, the continent’s top ranked economy.

What can potential customers expect from StraFin Corporate?

StraFin Corporate stands as a premier boutique service provider, delivering comprehensive solutions under the umbrella of corporate, trust, fund administration and fiduciary services. Clients can expect a relationship-driven approach, ensuring long-term value and business-friendly support across various industries including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and mining for example. With deep local knowledge and international expertise, StraFin Corporate also offers the benefit of a robust network of global partners, enhancing their service offering and client experience.

StraFin Corporate provides a broad range of services tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. Whether it’s setting up a new company, managing trusts, administering funds, or offering fiduciary services, clients receive bespoke solutions designed to maximise their business potential.

We believe that building strong, lasting relationships with our clients is critical to driving long-term value. Our team takes the time to understand each client’s unique needs and objectives, ensuring that we provide solutions that are both effective and aligned with their goals.

Our expertise spans various industries, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and mining. This industry-specific knowledge allows us to offer specialised services that address the unique challenges and opportunities within each sector.

Combining local knowledge with international expertise, StraFin Corporate provides clients with the best of both worlds. Our extensive network of global partners ensures that clients benefit from a broad spectrum of insights and resources, while our deep understanding of the local market ensures relevance and compliance.

We’d love to hear more about how your solution-oriented research is meeting the needs of your customers.

At StraFin Corporate, we pride ourselves on our solution-oriented research, designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our approach goes beyond understanding client requirements; we provide practical insights and perspectives that address their specific needs. We adopt a global approach when necessary, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all aspects. Our clients benefit immensely from our extensive global network of partners, which allows us to offer well-rounded and effective solutions.

Our approach starts with a deep understanding of client needs and requirements. We engage in thorough consultations to grasp the specific challenges and goals of each client, ensuring that our solutions are tailored to meet their unique needs.

When necessary, we take a global approach to our assignment at hand, ensuring that all aspects of a client’s needs are covered. This includes considering international regulations, market trends, and best practices, providing clients with comprehensive solutions that are both innovative and compliant.

StraFin Corporate is licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius. Why Mauritius?



StraFin Corporate is licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, a jurisdiction that offers significant advantages for business. Mauritius is on the whitelist of both the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Europe and is compliant with OECD standards from a tax perspective. From a global compliance, regulatory, and business perspective, Mauritius ticks all the boxes. It is a business-friendly jurisdiction with a strong legal framework and political stability, making it an ideal location for international business operations.

Mauritius is strategically located at the crossroads of Africa, Asia, and Europe, providing easy access to key markets. This geographic advantage makes it an attractive hub for businesses looking to expand their operations internationally. In addition, the country offers a robust legal and regulatory framework that is both transparent and business friendly. The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius ensures strict compliance with international standards, providing a secure and reliable environment for businesses.

Mauritius is currently ranked as the number 1 economy in Africa. What can other African countries be learning from Mauritius and how they do finance, investment trade and business?

Ranked as the number one business friendly destination in Africa, Mauritius serves as a vital channel for much-needed international Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the continent. Cooperation and ecosystem building between businesses, projects, and fund providers are key takeaways for Mauritius and other African countries. Each country needs to specialise in business verticals where they have comparative advantages, this is the prosperous future of the African continent. The Mauritius jurisdiction is an enabler, driving private and public investments in Africa. The ease of doing business, strategic geographic location, and membership in various regional blocks further solidify Mauritius as a prime business hub.

Mauritius is a member of several regional blocks, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and the African Union (AU). These memberships provide businesses with access to a larger market and enhanced trade opportunities.

What are you hoping to achieve at AFSIC 2024?

We aim at promoting the Mauritius International Financial Centre as a premier destination for financial services. AFSIC 2024 provides an opportunity to reconnect with our existing clients and contacts. By strengthening these relationships, we can ensure continued collaboration and support, fostering long-term success for both parties.

We aim to meet new individuals and organizations who are keen on developing their businesses and expanding their networks. This provides an opportunity to explore new partnerships, collaborations, and business opportunities.

By showcasing the benefits of the Mauritius International Financial Centre and the comprehensive services offered by StraFin Corporate, we aim to attract new clients looking for reliable and effective financial solutions.

AFSIC 2024 is the perfect platform to promote the Mauritius International Financial Centre. By highlighting its advantages, including its strategic location, robust regulatory framework, and attractive tax regime, we aim to position Mauritius as the premier destination for financial services in Africa and beyond.

About AFSIC – Investing in Africa:

AFSIC – Investing in Africa has become perhaps Africa’s most important annual investment event. AFSIC is wholly focused on accelerating Africa’s economic emergence by matching investment opportunities in Africa transforming Africa’s business, trade and investment environment sustainably growing Africa’s economy and increasing African incomes in all business sectors at a continental scale.

African Investments Limited (www.africaninvestments.ai), operates two multi award-winning digital platforms, the African Investments Dashboard which matches investment opportunities to our global network of institutional investors and the Africa Business Opportunities Dashboard, which matches business, trade and investment opportunities across Africa covering all business products, sectors, countries in Africa and multiple business objectives. The digital platforms won the global 2022 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for Financial Services.

For more information, visit:

www.afsic.net

www.africaninvestments.co

www.africaninvestments.ai