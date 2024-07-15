TCL partners with renowned retailer to expand their distribution in SA

TCL aims to enhance customer experiences and provide easy access to its premium products through Makro’s extensive retail infrastructure

TCL Electronics, the world’s Top 2 TV brand and Top 1 98-inch TV brand, is pleased to announce some significant partnerships with one of the most prominent retail chains in South Africa — Makro. This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen TCL’s market presence and provide enhanced accessibility to TCL products across the country.

The partnership leverages Makro’s extensive retail network and TCL’s innovative product offerings to bring a wide range of cutting-edge technology consumer electronics to South African consumers. As part of the partnership, TCL’s innovative premium televisions and smart home solutions will be prominently distributed at the retail stores nationwide, offering customers unparalleled access to enhanced accessibility to TCL products across the country.

The partnership leverages Makro’s extensive retail network and TCL’s innovative product offerings to bring a wide range of cutting-edge technology consumer electronics to South African consumers. As part of the partnership, TCL’s innovative premium televisions and smart home solutions will be prominently distributed at the retail stores nationwide, offering customers unparalleled access to enhanced and high-end technology.

“We are excited to partner with the most highly recommended store in South Africa to expand our footprint in the country,” said Mike Chen, General Manager of TCL South Africa. “This collaboration highlights TCL’s commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative products to consumers across the region. Makro’s strong retail presence and customer-centric approach align perfectly with TCL’s values, making this partnership a natural fit.”

TCL Electronics is renowned globally for its commitment to technological advancement, always being at the forefront of innovative designs and consumer satisfaction. By joining forces with Makro and making the partnership a success, TCL aims to enhance customer experiences and provide easy access to its premium products through Makro’s retail infrastructure.

Customers can look forward to experiencing TCL’s latest technologies firsthand and benefit from Makro’s commitment to exceptional service and value.

For more information about TCL’s products and availability at Makro stores, please visit TCL’s official website.