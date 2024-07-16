Three new Science Teaching & Learning Centres open to support STEM education at Cape Town schools

More than 100 TLCs have been constructed at Western Cape schools since 2011

Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company (AK NPC) has continued to roll out its successful inquiry-based science education training programme to STEM teachers at schools in the Western and Eastern Cape provinces. The training is aimed to improve the quality of teaching and to ensure that inquiry-based teaching strategies are followed for these key gateway subjects. The training programme is followed by a process that further supports and enhances STEM teaching through the provision of the necessary infrastructure in the form of a Science Teaching and Learning Centre (Science TLC).

The partnership between Garden Cities Archway Foundation, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company (AK NPC) has been successful in delivering modern science laboratories in the Western Cape for more than a decade. This partnership produced a further three newly constructed Science Teaching & Learning Centres (Science TLCs) which were officially opened on Friday 12 July 2024 at the schools below:

Primrose Park Primary School, Primrose Park, Athlone Parkhurst Primary School, Westridge, Mitchells Plain South Peninsula High School, Plumstead, Cape Town

The above three Science TLCs bring the total number constructed at Western Cape schools since 2011 to 107, with 46 constructed at primary schools and 61 at high schools. The science teachers of the three schools attended the inquiry-based training offered by Advancing Knowledge NPC. The AK NPC training is arranged in collaboration with the provincial science curriculum division of the Western Cape Education Department and natural science subject advisors of the education districts of WCED.

Primrose Park Primary School

At the opening of the Primrose Park Science TLC the principal Ruwayda Hendricks praised her teachers for the commitment they have shown in making natural sciences and mathematics priority subjects, and promised that with the new Science TLC these subjects will be strengthened even further. John Matthews, CEO of Garden Cities, highlighted the importance of effective partnerships in education where everyone is committed to deliver a quality product. “Garden Cities Archway Foundation annually contributes R25m-R30m to education in various forms, including construction of school halls, science laboratories and bursaries.”

Ruwayda Hendricks, Principal: Primrose Park PS; Professor Shaheed Hartley, Director: AK NPC; John Matthews, CEO: Garden Cities; and J Mouton, Circuit Manager: WCED.

Parkhurst Primary School

Stephan Visser, Acting Principal at Parkhurst Primary, said his science teachers were very proud to have earned a Science TLC, and they have already started arranging a programme so that the entire learner population would have an opportunity to receive practical, inquiry-based science lessons in the facility. Myrtle February, Chairperson of Garden Cities Archway Foundation, emphasised that the Science TLC should be utilised optimally and effectively since “every child is born to be successful, and we as the education community should not fail in our commitment to contribute to that success”.

C Schoeman, Science Teacher, Parkhurst PS; Professor Shaheed Hartley; Myrtle February, Chairperson: Garden Cities Archway Foundation; and Stephan Visser, Acting Principal: Parkhurst PS.

South Peninsula High School

The opening of Science TLC at South Peninsula High School was welcomed with great enthusiasm by the principal Zeid Baker. He said the school has a proud tradition of producing high-achieving students in science and mathematics and that many of the students have excelled in the STEM fields at tertiary level. Professor Shaheed Hartley reiterated the background to the science development project that led to the construction of a Science TLC. “Advancing Knowledge NPC provides training and support to teachers to enhance the passion and enjoyment of teaching science leading to and building a culture of science teaching. We provide opportunities for learners such as science clubs, science competitions and various STEM projects to build the culture of science learning. The Science TLC is the incubation space where the cultures of teaching and learning come to fruition”.

D Bastian, Physical Science Teacher: South Peninsula HS; Prof Shaheed Hartley, Myrtle February and Zeid Baker, Principal: South Peninsula High School.

Organisations and corporations that want to contribute and partner in this initiative to empower and capacitate science practitioners to build a critical mass of future STEM students emanating from disadvantaged schools are encouraged to make contact with the Director of AK NPC, Professor Shaheed Hartley at [email protected].