Upgrade your TV to watch the shows you desire

The Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) and Xiaomi TV Stick are versatile, safe and won’t break your bank

Are you looking forward to watching the Paris Olympics, but you’re worried that your old TV won’t be able to stream this and other eye-popping events? The Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) and the Xiaomi TV Stick are the best buys for all your streaming needs — using them, you can upgrade your old television and stream all your favourite shows, events, music and more — all with complete confidence.

The Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) has tons of supported apps, including: YouTube, Amazon Prime, Showmax, Netflix, Disney+, Spotify and many more. The Xiaomi TV Stick comes pre-installed with Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Google Play Store, Google Play Music and Google Play Games. Use Google Play Store to download your favourite streaming and gaming apps and stay entertained for hours. And you can seamlessly integrate these devices into your smart home.

Both of these Xiaomi devices are ideal for when your smart or legacy TVs start showing signs of slow performance as they age, but you can’t afford to upgrade right now. For a fraction of the cost, you can gain support for the latest streaming apps, a host of great features such as voice control and the functionality you require as technology advances.

When you buy either of these products, you can rest assured that they will not lose their Google certification, which ensures they are secure and ready to run Android apps from Google and the Play Store. Devices that aren’t Play Protect certified may not be secure, and may not get system and app updates. Some cheap boxes out there on the market not only battle to stream properly, they also have “back doors” that may steal your data and allow you to be hacked.

Which device is better for you? It all depends on your needs. The Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) is 4k supported, is generally fixed in your entertainment area near your TV, and features multiple ports and enhanced features. It comes at a slightly higher price than the Xiaomi TV Stick. South Africans have high consumer confidence in the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen), which has a 4.8 average rating on Takealot after 2 170 reviews.

The Xiaomi TV Stick is much smaller, so it’s more discrete and great for setups that have limited space. The other advantage is that it’s lightweight, so when you’re travelling, you don’t need to log in to your accounts — just plug straight into the HDMI port and power socket and play.

The Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) sells for R1 299, and the Xiaomi TV Stick Media Player for just R949.

