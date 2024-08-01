Cell C invites South Africans to dream big and win even bigger while enjoying quality connectivity

The Win Big with Cell C campaign is a celebration of the unbreakable spirit of South Africans

Back by popular demand, the “Win Big with Cell C” campaign is here to empower South Africans to dream big and win even bigger, made possible by Cell C!

Cell C’s Win Big campaign is more than just a competition; it’s a celebration of the unbreakable spirit of South Africans, designed to reward and uplift them across the nation. This is a testament to our commitment to keep citizens not only seamlessly connected with loved ones, but also get them to enjoy the best rewards.

South Africans have an unwavering spirit, and we share it with the world around us; with this in mind, we want to celebrate them by giving them a chance to wish big and win big.

Over the past two years Cell C’s “Win Big” competition has been making dreams come true with amazing prizes, enriching lives with unbeatable deals, on South Africa’s most reliable network.

All customers have to do is sign up for a new contract, upgrade, or top up their existing contract with bundles to stand a chance to win R100 000 towards their wish, or have their contract paid for by Cell C for a maximum period of 10 years!

In addition to the R100 000 main prize and contract prizes, consumers have more ways to win:

Entering our radio competitions to win cash on their favourite radio stations, namely: 94.7, Jacaranda, Algoa FM, Heart FM, O FM, East Coast Radio, Metro FM and Ukhozi FM.

to win cash on their favourite radio stations, namely: 94.7, Jacaranda, Algoa FM, Heart FM, O FM, East Coast Radio, Metro FM and Ukhozi FM. Earn free plays: Customers will earn free plays by topping up data or voice, purchasing a bundle, buying a Value-Added Service (VAS), going out of bundle, or adding a Bolt-on bundle.

Customers will earn free plays by topping up data or voice, purchasing a bundle, buying a Value-Added Service (VAS), going out of bundle, or adding a Bolt-on bundle. With an earned free play, a customer will receive an SMS notification directing them to the Win Big mobi site from the SMS link, click the gift box, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes such as vouchers, Cell C data, and airtime.

“Putting our customers at the heart of everything we do and providing them with real value is core to our ethos. We want to enrich their lives with not only quality connectivity but give them rewarding experiences. We understand the daily pressures faced by South Africans, and through ‘Win Big,’ we want to help lighten those burdens,” said Melanie Forbes, Cell C Chief Marketing Officer.

“In partnership with Samsung, Huawei, Honor and Oppo, we have amazing deals for our customers when they sign-up or upgrade on SA’s most reliable network.”

A total of 10 lucky Cell C customers will each win R100 000 and an additional 10 customers will win their contract paid for by Cell C for 10 years.

Don’t miss out on your chance to dream big and win even bigger with Cell C. Sign up, upgrade, or top up, and let Cell C bring your dreams to life while enjoying unparalleled connectivity. Your dream is just a connection away!

This competition will run from 5 July – 30 September 2024 — terms & conditions apply.