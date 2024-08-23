Wills Month: Planning for tomorrow

Estate planning ensures your loved ones are cared for when you are gone.

Secure your legacy through estate planning this September

The cornerstone of estate planning is a will — the document that ensures an individual’s assets are distributed according to their wishes in the event of their death. Without one, the state steps in, and these assets are distributed according to the Intestate Succession Act — a rigid formula that may not reflect personal wishes or unique family dynamics. The consequences can be financially and emotionally devastating for those left behind.

Despite its importance, statistics from the Master of the High Court show that less than 15% of South Africans leave a will when they die.

Estate planning is about more than just dividing assets. It secures the future for those you care about and ensures that your legacy is managed according to your wishes. National Wills Month, observed in September each year, shines a spotlight on this often-overlooked aspect of financial planning.

While the campaign encourages individuals to draft or update their wills, true estate planning extends beyond just readying legal documents to include a comprehensive evaluation of finances, long-term goals and the needs of those left behind.

A common misconception is that estate planning is only necessary for the elderly or the wealthy. However, experts agree that this is a critical process for everyone, regardless of age, health or financial status, and that anyone with assets — a home, a car or even a modest bank account — should consider an estate plan.

Another common misunderstanding is that once a will has been drafted, the work is done. In reality, estate planning is an ongoing process. As individuals and their circumstances change, so should their estate plan. Marriage, the birth of children, divorce or significant financial shifts can drastically impact the distribution of a person’s assets, and regular reviews ensure that existing plans remain aligned with current wishes and intentions.

The first step in estate planning is acknowledging its importance and making the decision to start. National Wills Month is the perfect opportunity to take that first step. It is also an excellent opportunity to review and update existing documents. Many legal professionals and non-profit organisations offer free or heavily discounted will-drafting services in the month of September, which makes estate planning accessible for everyone.