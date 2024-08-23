IDC and Graça Machel Trust help women to acquire vital business expertise

This year, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has partnered with the Graça Machel Trust for the Women Creating Wealth Investor Readiness Programme, to assist businesswomen in various sectors gain the knowledge, skills and expertise they require to run high-performing businesses.

The objective of this 18-month long programme is to provide comprehensive support to women, and includes interactive learning sessions that cover an array of crucial topics to enable progressive wins. Participants will gain access to valuable resources and tools on how to facilitate the identification of suitable funding prospects and the development of well-prepared applications including business plans, which may set them up for success in future, should they be an IDC-fit client.

We are proud to be a part of such initiatives, which are tangible and equip women with the skills and encouragement they need to succeed and unleash their potential as industrialists and wealth creators.