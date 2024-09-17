Joburg City Theatres brings Spring to Zoo Life with live music and a picnic affair

Sensational live performances from a stellar lineup of local artists – and loads of kiddies activities

Bounce into spring with us and welcome the new season at the Spring to Zoo Life Concert!

Put on your spring hats and sandals and join us for a day of marvellous music and family-friendly fun at the picturesque Joburg Zoo. This vibrant event hosted by Joburg City Theatres is set to blend the wonders of nature with exhilarating live entertainment, creating an unforgettable experience for all ages as we usher in spring.

The concert will take place on Saturday 21 September 2024, with gates opening at 10am and stage performances running from 11am to 4pm at the Joburg Zoo. As the zoo blossoms into spring, it will transform into a lively celebration of music and merriment, offering a perfect way to enjoy the season’s renewal and beauty.

Get ready to groove to sensational live performances from a stellar lineup of local artists, including Matthew Mole, Shekhinah, Tamara Dey, Locnville and Vin Deysel. Their electrifying shows will provide a dynamic soundtrack to your day at the zoo, ensuring an exhilarating experience for music enthusiasts of all ages.

The Spring to Zoo Life Concert is not just about music—it’s a full-blown festival of family fun! Dive into a variety of activities designed to captivate and entertain, such as:

Secured Kiddies Play Area: Supervised by child minders for a safe play environment.

Soft Play Area: A cozy spot for children under five.

Space Adventure Jumping Castle: A thrilling inflatable for aspiring astronauts.

Jumping Castle: A bouncy attraction for younger children.

Parachute Rides: A 10m x 10m parachute adventure.

Bungee Stations: Four exciting 10m x 10m bungee stations.

Carnival Stalls: Red & White stalls featuring various kiddie games.

Creative Corners: Sand art, crafts, mask-making, face painting, and airbrush tattoos.

A day at the Zoo

Magic Show and

Minute-to-Win-It Competition.

Enjoy magical moments and win exciting prizes!

Parking is available at the main entrance on Upper Park, with additional overflow parking at Saxonworld Primary School. Both parking areas are secure and free for event attendees. To ensure a comfortable visit, dedicated kiddie’s corners will be monitored by childminders and security personnel, and clean, accessible ablution facilities will be provided.

Don’t miss out on this spectacular spring celebration at Joburg Zoo! Gather your family, bring a friend, immerse yourself in nature’s beauty, and enjoy a day filled with music, fun, play and unforgettable memories.

For more information and updates, please visit our website at www.joburgtheatre.com

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: R350

Pensioners and Students: R170

Kids under 12: R70

All tickets include entry to both the zoo and the concert.