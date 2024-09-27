Best places to visit in Dubai for couples

Romantic options include a trip to the desert, a dinner date at the Burj Khalifa, a sunset cruise on Dubai Creek or a visit to the Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai is a fantastic destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. From luxury hotels to beautiful beaches, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a guide to help you find the best spots in the city.

Dinner and Nightlife in Dubai for Couples

There’s a reason a typical date night always involves dinner! Not only do you get to do the whole dressing up and dining by candlelight thing, but you also get to try new foods and build memories together. Dubai has some truly incredible food and nightlife spots, so you can eat out and then spend an evening dancing, sipping a cocktail at a hotel rooftop, or watching a show, you’re guaranteed to find something fun to do.

Romantic Restaurants in Dubai

Dubai has many romantic restaurants offering world-class cuisine and stunning views. Whether it’s a candlelit dinner by the beach or a rooftop restaurant, you’ll find the perfect spot. Here are some suggestions:

Pierchic : Located at the end of the pier at Al Qasr, this seafood restaurant offers a romantic setting with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Perfect for a special evening.

: Located at the end of the pier at Al Qasr, this seafood restaurant offers a romantic setting with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Perfect for a special evening. At.mosphere : Situated on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa, this restaurant provides a unique dining experience with breathtaking views of the city skyline. Ideal for a memorable dinner date.

: Situated on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa, this restaurant provides a unique dining experience with breathtaking views of the city skyline. Ideal for a memorable dinner date. Thiptara : Overlooking the Dubai Fountain, this Thai restaurant offers a cozy and intimate atmosphere with delicious cuisine. Enjoy the fountain show while you dine.

: Overlooking the Dubai Fountain, this Thai restaurant offers a cozy and intimate atmosphere with delicious cuisine. Enjoy the fountain show while you dine. Pai Thai: Accessible by a short boat ride, this restaurant offers a serene setting along the waterways of the Madinat Jumeirah. Perfect for a quiet and romantic evening.

What to do After Dinner: Nightlife in Dubai

Dubai’s nightlife covers almost everything you could imagine, offering plenty of options for couples to enjoy. Some of the most romantic places in Dubai are the incredible rooftops, the beachside cocktail bars, and the upscale lounges. Here are some top spots:

White Dubai : Located on the rooftop of the Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, this open-air nightclub offers stunning views of the city and an energetic atmosphere. Great for a lively night out.

: Located on the rooftop of the Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, this open-air nightclub offers stunning views of the city and an energetic atmosphere. Great for a lively night out. Cavalli Club : Known for its luxurious interior and high-energy vibe, Cavalli Club is perfect for a night of dancing and fun. It’s a celebrity hotspot and offers a glamorous experience.

: Known for its luxurious interior and high-energy vibe, Cavalli Club is perfect for a night of dancing and fun. It’s a celebrity hotspot and offers a glamorous experience. Buddha-Bar : Situated in the Grosvenor House Hotel, Buddha-Bar offers a sophisticated ambiance with stylish decor and great music. Enjoy drinks and dancing in this chic setting.

: Situated in the Grosvenor House Hotel, Buddha-Bar offers a sophisticated ambiance with stylish decor and great music. Enjoy drinks and dancing in this chic setting. Barasti Beach Bar: For a more relaxed vibe, head to Barasti Beach Bar. Located at Le Méridien Mina Seyahi, this beach bar offers live music, a laid-back atmosphere, and stunning ocean views.

Try a Dinner Cruise and Light Show

Catch the Dubai Fountain show at the Dubai Mall for an amazing water and light display. For a unique experience, book a sunset cruise on the lake. Or you could head over to Dubai Garden Glow for a magical evening with illuminated sculptures and light installations.

For something more old-school, you could enjoy a romantic dinner cruise on a traditional dhow boat along Dubai Creek. It’s a unique dining experience with stunning city views.

In fact, you can even book a dinner cruise on the Marina, where you’ll get great views of the skyline. Basically, you definitely want to eat your dinner on the water for at least one night of your Dubai couple’s holiday. It’s one of the best things to do when you’re looking for a way to charm your partner!

Special Occasion Splurges

Celebrating a big anniversary or birthday, or planning to pop the question? If you have a really special occasion coming up, there are plenty of places which can help you go all out for a once-in-a-lifetime evening for couples in Dubai.

Burj Khalifa

Visit the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and take in the breathtaking views from the observation deck. It’s a must-see for any couple.

Spend a Night at a Luxury Hotel

Stay at the iconic Burj Al Arab or Atlantis The Palm, two of the world’s most luxurious hotels. Or you could book a night at one of the incredible (and opulent!) hotels on Palm Jumeirah. Walk along the beach, have a fine dining dinner, or visit the Lost Chambers Aquarium for an underwater adventure. Flight Centre would be happy to book this for you and put in any special requests.

Desert Safari

Go on a desert safari and enjoy activities like camel riding and dune bashing to get your adrenaline pumping. Finish the day with dinner under the stars at a desert camp.

FAQ

How can I surprise my husband in Dubai?

Surprise your husband with a hot air balloon ride over the desert or a romantic dinner at the Burj Al Arab.

Is Dubai a good holiday for couples?

Yes, Dubai is a great holiday destination for couples. It offers a mix of luxury, adventure, and romance, perfect for a romantic getaway.

Is Dubai a romantic city?

Definitely! From romantic dinner cruises to stunning sunsets over the Arabian Gulf, Dubai is full of romantic experiences.

Can I stay with my girlfriend in a hotel in Dubai?

Yes, unmarried couples can stay together in most hotels in Dubai. It’s always good to check the hotel’s policy beforehand.

Some of the best romantic things to do in Dubai include a dinner date at the Burj Khalifa, a sunset cruise on Dubai Creek, and a visit to the Dubai Miracle Garden.

