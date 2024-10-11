Young Nails hosts inspiring career expo for youth

Beyond the technical aspects of nail care, the expo placed significant emphasis on business fundamentals

In a recent collaboration, Altitude Youth Empowerment partnered with Young Nails to host an enlightening career expo for aspiring young professionals. The event provided valuable insights into the nail and beauty industry, offering a unique opportunity for youth to explore potential career paths.

While the focus was primarily on the nail industry, the expo went beyond surface-level discussions. Participants were treated to a comprehensive overview that included essential aspects of business management, providing a holistic view of what it takes to succeed in the beauty sector. This approach ensured that attendees left with a well-rounded understanding of both the creative and business sides of the industry.

The event kicked off with a warm welcome from Young Nails’ leadership team. CEO Zubair Munshi and Zenelda Hall, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, greeted the attendees, setting an encouraging tone for the day’s activities. Their presence underscored the company’s commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering the next generation of beauty industry professionals.

Munshi, who facilitated the main session, shared a wealth of knowledge with the young audience. He began by stressing the importance of proper nail care techniques, emphasising the use of bonding agents for nail prep to protect natural nails and cautioning against harmful nail glues. This focus on nail health demonstrated the industry’s commitment to client wellbeing.

Moving on to career prospects, Munshi highlighted the flexibility of being a nail technician. He described it as an accessible career path that allows for personal time management, making it an attractive option for those seeking work-life balance. However, he didn’t shy away from the realities of the industry, noting that while entry might be easy, truly excelling requires something special. He encouraged the attendees to find their unique selling points to stand out in a competitive market.

The session also delved into product knowledge, with Munshi introducing specialised items like fibre gel, which can nourish nails. This insight into product innovation showcased the ongoing advancements in the nail care industry and the importance of staying informed about new technologies and treatments.

Business Acumen

Beyond the technical aspects of nail care, the expo placed significant emphasis on business fundamentals. Munshi shared valuable advice on pricing strategies, suggesting a starting point of R550 to ensure profitability. He stressed the importance of understanding the financial aspects of running a business, including the need for proper company registration.

Financial management was another key topic, with attendees learning about the importance of separating personal and business finances. Munshi advised maintaining separate bank accounts, a crucial step in organising business operations and simplifying accounting processes. The discussion also touched on tax compliance, highlighting the significance of understanding and fulfilling tax obligations as a business owner.

This career expo, organised by Altitude Youth Empowerment and Young Nails, provided a valuable platform for young individuals to gain insights into the nail and beauty industry. By covering both practical skills and business fundamentals, the event equipped attendees with a well-rounded understanding of what it takes to build a successful career in this field. The combination of industry expertise, practical advice, and business insights offered a comprehensive introduction to the world of professional nail care, inspiring the next generation of beauty entrepreneurs.

About Young Nails:

YNZA Distributors is the exclusive distributor for Young Nails in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Young Nails is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of professional nail care products, with its headquarters in the USA.

We are a team of highly experienced professionals who are passionate about the nail industry. We strongly believe that the nail industry has the potential to empower everyone, more particularly women. We are on a mission to create a truly unique, friendly and innovative experience for all nail technicians and anyone wanting to become a nail technician. We pride ourselves on our customer centric approach to everything we do.

Young Nails is a leading manufacturer of professional nail products. For more than 30 years, Young Nails products have been tried and tested by professional nail technicians all over the world. Designed and manufactured at their premises in California, USA Young Nails remains one of the most innovative global manufacturers of professional nail products in the nail industry.

