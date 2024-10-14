If Biden can step aside, then Americans abroad can certainly step up! 

Charles Belk is an American expat living in Johannesburg.

Ensure that you vote early if you’ re a US citizen not living in the United States

Most of us, at one point or another in our lives, have had to make tough decisions. Leadership is defined by embracing that the needs of the many far outweigh the needs of the few. US President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside earlier this year demonstrated true leadership in making what, by far, had to be one of the hardest decisions of his life. However, the road ahead for the country is still as tough as it was before.

It’s estimated that there are 6.5 million US citizens living abroad who can vote, but less than 14% actually do. Active participation by all citizens, domestic and abroad, is more important than ever in the upcoming election.

It is easy to forget about voting when you’re outside of the United States. Don’t! One person (one vote) can make a difference; even from abroad.

In August of 2014, I was wrongfully arrested — mistakenly identified as the wrong tall, black male, suspected of being involved in a bank robbery. As a result of that incident, and inspired by a speech in September of that year by then President Barack Obama, I became an “Active Citizen” to right that which had been wrong – an innocent citizen wrongfully arrested, later released as innocent, but still having an arrest record.

By working with state legislators, my “AutoErase” criminal justice reform language has been included in newly created laws in over 20 states. These new laws will now “automatically erase” (expunge) arrest records of individuals whose arrests were dropped or never prosecuted. This year marks the 10-year anniversary of that incident and it all started by motivation from someone whom I helped elect.

In September of 2016, again inspired by words from Obama, I took on a personal mission to campaign across central and eastern North Carolina supporting Hillary Clinton for president and all of the democrats on the North Carolina ballot. I was fully behind Hillary’s campaign because she had a published, comprehensive, criminal justice reform plan that was up front and clear.

That November, after the election, I left the United States and started working remotely from various countries. I found that life in a foreign country was less stressful. My life, well, took on a “different life”, one that only involved the US if I happened to come across CNN, or went home to visit my mom.

Now, with 83 countries under my belt, I find it quite easy to forget about the problems in my hometown community, city, state … and yes, country! You give me a week in my US hometown, and I am writing to elected city officials about potholes. But let me live abroad for a few months, and I can easily forget election dates, and even the importance of an election. Fortunately, I registered for Overseas Absentee Voting via VoteFromAbroad.org, so my county board of elections back in Durham, North Carolina sends me my ballot each election!

As the world seemingly gets smaller and closer because of more and more traveling, “borders” disappear. But allegiance to our “home base” should always remain. We become expats but hold on to our US citizenship. We are still voters and many of us even volunteer and get involved with organizations like Democrats Abroad, because what happens in the United States matters and matters beyond its borders.

Just because something might not be a problem you experience directly, it still can personally affect you . As Americans abroad, we sometimes make our new country’s problems our problems, and forget about the problems back home. We need to remain active citizens, even while living outside the country. Abroad we see and face challenges related to passports, visas, and taxes, as well as the impact of U.S. foreign policy and varying levels of basic human rights.

With the number of Americans living abroad steadily increasing, there are a good number of us who will truly leave the problems of the US behind. But for this election, we each need to find our “personal.” That one thing that helps you understand how this election personally affects you!

I encourage all Americans abroad, including those in the US military, and especially my fellow black Americans living abroad, to STEP UP: find your personal, campaign, engage and recruit others, and vote early. Step up like your own wellbeing, your family’s future, the lives of all Americans, and even the country you live in depends on it. Your vote is your voice, your decision for how you want the country to move forward.

It’s time to vote – request and return your ballot right away to ensure it arrives on time and is counted! US Citizens can find all the info you need in Democrats Abroad South Africa’s guide How To Vote From South Africa.

Charles Belk, @blackmanANDabroad, is an American expat living in Johannesburg. His citizen initiated criminal justice reform legislation has become law in over 20 states in the US.

Democrats Abroad South Africa is a Country Committee of Democrats Abroad, the official arm of the Democratic Party representing the millions of US Citizens living outside of the United States. www.democratsabroad.org/za