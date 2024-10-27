Gogo Manzini on Pride, tradition, and transformation

The celebrity sangoma sees Pride as a catalyst for transformation in traditional spaces

As the streets of Sandton vibrated with the energy of Johannesburg Pride this weekend, celebrity sangoma Gogo Manzini reflects on what this celebration means for South Africa’s evolving spiritual landscape.

“Pride is more than just a celebration — it’s a spiritual awakening,” says Manzini, thoughtfully adjusting her beads in their Sandton consulting rooms. “It’s about claiming space not just in the physical world, but in the spiritual realm too. Our ancestors celebrate with us when we live in our truth.”

As one of South Africa’s most prominent openly gay traditional healers, Manzini brings a unique perspective to Pride’s significance. “When we talk about pride, we’re talking about healing generational wounds. We’re showing that being LGBTQ+ and deeply connected to our African spirituality aren’t contradictions — they’re complementary parts of our wholeness.”

The ancestors don’t discriminate, Manzini explains, the smell of impepho filling the room. “They call who they call, love who they love, and heal through whom they choose. Being gay and being a sangoma are both gifts from them — who are we to question their wisdom?”

As a married gay man and parent raising a young daughter, Manzini embodies the bridge between traditional values and modern realities. “Family isn’t about conforming to old stereotypes; It’s about love, respect, and honouring the ancestors who brought us together. My husband and I are raising our daughter to understand that love comes in many forms, and all are blessed by the ancestors.”

For Manzini, Pride represents an opportunity for deeper healing within the LGBTQ+ community, particularly for those who have been told their identity conflicts with their cultural heritage.

“I see so many LGBTQ+ individuals who’ve been told they need to choose between their identity and their culture,” Manzini shares. “Pride reminds us that no such choice is necessary. Our ancestors accept us fully — it’s time our communities did the same.”

Looking ahead, Manzini sees Pride as a catalyst for transformation in traditional spaces. She’s developing workshops for LGBTQ+ youth interested in traditional spirituality and mentoring other LGBTQ+ individuals who have received the calling to become sangomas.

“Every time an LGBTQ+ person steps into their spiritual power, it heals not just them, but generations of silence and shame,” Manzini says. “That’s what Pride means to me – being proudly African, proudly gay, and proudly walking with our ancestors.”

Manzini’s practice actively incorporates LGBTQ+ inclusive elements into traditional ceremonies. Her coming-of-age rituals acknowledge non-binary identities, her love ceremonies embrace same-sex couples, and her healing practices address the specific spiritual needs of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Tradition isn’t static,” she says. “It grows and evolves with each generation. Our ancestors guide us to create spaces where everyone can access their spiritual birthright. Pride is a reminder that visibility isn’t just about being seen — it’s about being honoured in all our complexity.”

