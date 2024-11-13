Introducing Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by LeBron James

Hennessy, the world’s leading cognac, and basketball legend LeBron James are proud to unveil “Hennessy Limited Editions by LeBron James” – a V.S & V.S.O.P limited-edition. The signature V.S limited-edition, is now available for purchase in South Africa.

This collaboration between Hennessy and LeBron James unites two giants in their respective fields with the desire to energize and bring an unexpected twist to fans and the industry alike. Their mutual respect and shared drive for excellence, cultural influence, and pushing boundaries make this partnership a real tribute to the pursuit of greatness.

“As an admirer of Hennessy and its iconic brand, I’ve always appreciated its commitment to basketball and how it celebrates the sport’s influence on and off the court,” says James. “I was fortunate enough to visit the Maison in Cognac a while back, and seeing the care and craftsmanship that go into creating each bottle was pretty incredible. This collaboration represents a shared sense of dedication and discovery coming to life for everyone to enjoy.”

The limited-edition bottle features fresh, a vibrant distinctive design that nods to LeBron’s impact on and off the court. Both bottle and gift box feature an illustrative portrait of the legend in purple and orange. The iconic Hennessy Bras Armé is reimagined, sporting a sleeve as a tribute to LeBron and intertwined with his trademark crown.

To highlight the cognac’s versatility, Hennessy and LeBron James elevate the Henny-rita” cocktail with a fresh twist on an iconic cocktail featuring Hennessy V.S, lime juice, orange liqueur, orange juice and agave syrup. The orange juice addition from LeBron was inspired by his recent tasting experience in Cognac where he discovered the versatility of the spirit and how Hennessy complements a wide range of serves and is more than just enjoyed neat. The recipe is available on hennessy.com.

To introduce the Hennessy V.S Limited Edition into the SA market, LeBron James sent a note and a limited Hennessy x LeBron Basketball Shaker pack to South African rapper, songwriter, and Friend of the House, Maglera Doe Boy,

Speaking on what this means to him, Maglera commented, “When I look at LeBron’s journey, his legacy, and what he means to people of colour, I see so much of my own story. His rise from humble beginnings with this art resonates with me deeply, instilling in me a sense of responsibility—not only to my community but also to everyone who has lifted me up along the way. When we raise our glasses, it’s not just a celebration of a single achievement but of every victory, each one a step toward greatness. It’s two people making the most of what they had, moving in perfect alignment. If that’s not destiny, I don’t know what is. This is a proud moment for me, and it’s just one of the many proud moments I’ve had, working with Hennessy this year.”

Hennessy president, Laurent Boillot adds, “Hennessy is very proud to announce our collaboration with LeBron James. He is a legend in basketball who pushes boundaries in sport, style and culture, we wanted to honor all our deep and shared values. This limited edition is a celebration of our friendship, mutual respect and drive for excellence. Together we have created a fresh and vibrant collection for a new generation of fans”.

The ‘Hennessy VS Limited Edition by LeBron James’ is now available for purchase in South Africa from all leading retailers.

About Hennessy

Founded on Richard Hennessy’s pioneering spirit and with a legacy of over 250 years, the brand spans over 160 countries, but remains rooted in the Charente region in France. Beyond its iconic cognacs, Hennessy embraces cultural collaborations, evidenced through its many partnerships with visionary artists from around the world. Over the years, Hennessy has worked with cultural icons in design, art, fashion and music to celebrate a diverse range of creativity to reflect the multi-faceted nature of the brand and to bring to life the Hennessy cognac’s versatility.

For further information, serves and collaboration details, please visit Hennessy.com or follow @Hennessy on Instagram.