Hennessy reveals exclusive collaboration with renowned artist Jean-Michel Othoniel

Jean-Michel Othoniel has partnered with Hennessy on two X.O decanters.

Hennessy, the world’s leading cognac brand, proudly announces its latest collaboration with acclaimed artist Jean-Michel Othoniel, renowned for his monumental sculptures and hand-blown glass artworks. This partnership merges the realms of fine art and luxury spirits, resulting in two extraordinary creations: the Hennessy X.O Masterpiece and the Hennessy X.O Limited Edition.

Hennessy has partnered with the most esteemed talents in design, fashion and culture over the years, with the likes of designer Tom Dixon, architect Frank Gehry, and fashion icon Kim Jones amongst its collaborators. This latest project with contemporary artist Jean-Michel Othoniel reaffirms Hennessy’s commitment to innovation, design and creativity.

Inspired by Hennessy’s rich heritage and craftsmanship, Othoniel first crafted the X.O Masterpiece decanter which seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, infused with his signature artistic brilliance and fascination with light and reflection adorned with precious crystals destined to become coveted collector’s items. This then inspired the X.O Limited Edition design, though both stand as exquisite works of art, adorned with intricate details.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Jean-Michel Othoniel shares, “I’ve had a longstanding relationship with Hennessy, spanning over 20 years. Through mutual respect and shared vision, we’ve cultivated a bond that I’m proud to see manifest in this project. This collaboration has enriched my creative universe, and I’m thrilled to introduce contemporary art to new audiences.”

The Hennessy X.O Masterpiece showcases a Baccarat crystal decanter adorned with multi-facets, embodying Othoniel’s love for light and reflections. Encased in hand-carved oak wood, reminiscent of Hennessy’s iconic barrels, the decanter is protected like a precious stone.

Meanwhile, the Hennessy X.O Limited Edition presents the decanter as if it is a vibrant ruby red gem encased in a golden metal structure, with intricate angles and facets which catch and reflect light. It has a unique opening feature that allows for bottle replacement or refilling, in alignment with Hennessy’s sustainability commitments.

Laurent Boillot, Hennessy’s CEO, underlines “Working with esteemed artists, designers, and architects worldwide is an integral part of Maison’s identity and history. It reaffirms our dedication to creativity and craftsmanship. Our collaboration with Jean-Michel Othoniel elevates our X.O collection, infusing it with his masterful use of light, colour, and crystal.”

In closing, Jean-Michel Othoniel reflects, “Through this collaboration, we’ve created two distinct limited-edition carafes, each a testament to the power of reimagining familiar objects with new meaning and beauty. Immersing myself in the artistry of barrel-making and cognac production was a profound experience, reinforcing my admiration for Hennessy’s legacy of craftsmanship and dedication.”

Hennessy X.O, the first Extra Old cognac, stands as a testament to the brand’s unparalleled expertise in blending and aging fine spirits. Since its inception in 1870, Hennessy X.O has been celebrated for its complexity and depth of flavor. This iconic blend has become a symbol of sophistication and refinement, cherished by connoisseurs worldwide for its unparalleled quality and timeless elegance. In collaboration with Jean-Michel Othoniel, Hennessy X.O continues to push the boundaries of excellence, offering collectors and enthusiasts a unique sensory experience that transcends tradition and ignites the imagination.

It is available from leading retailers nationwide at a recommended retail price of R2 999.

ABOUT HENNESSY

Founded on Richard Hennessy’s pioneering spirit and with a legacy of over 250 years, the brand spans over 160 countries, but remains rooted in the Charente region in France. Beyond its iconic cognacs, Hennessy embraces cultural collaborations, evidenced through its many partnerships with visionary artists from around the world. Over the years, Hennessy has worked with cultural icons in design, art, fashion and music to celebrate a diverse range of creativity to reflect the multi-faceted nature of the brand and to bring to life the Hennessy cognac’s versatility.

ABOUT JEAN-MICHEL OTHONIEL

Born in 1964 in Saint-Etienne, France, Jean-Michel Othoniel has been inventing a universe with multiple contours since the late 1980s.1993 marked a turning point in his work when he began using glass. Collaborating with the finest artisan glassblowers in Murano, he explored the properties of a material that has since become his hallmark to poeticize and re-enchant the world. More recently, his work has taken on an architectural dimension, engaging with gardens or historical sites through public or private commissions around the world. Jean-Michel Othoniel had major exhibitions all over the world since his participation to the Documenta in Kassel in 1992.

He had an important retrospective at the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris entitled “My Way” then shown at the Leeum Samsung Museum of Art/Plateau in Seoul, then in 2012 at the Hara Museum of Contemporary Art in Tokyo, the Macao Museum of Art in Macao and the Brooklyn Museum in New York. Recently he exhibited in museum and garden at Petit Palais in Paris in 2021 and at the Seoul Museum of Art in 2022.

Since his first public commission in Paris in 2000, Le Kiosque des Noctambules, his work has been shown equally in museums and in the public space including an exceptional project of fountain sculptures in gilded glass in the gardens at the Château de Versailles, Les Belles Danses, but also Alfa, an installation for the new National Museum of Qatar of 114 fountain sculptures. In 2019 a new series of paintings entered the permanent collection of the Musée du Louvre.

His works can be found in the world’s best contemporary art museums, foundations and private collections.In 2023, Jean-Michel Othoniel unveiled a new series of six large sculptures throughout the Brooklyn Botanic Garden for an important summer exhibition. In France, he created his first bridge in a magnificent garden close by Paris as well as an impressive fountain in the South of France.

He has also numerous projects in France, South Korea (Seoul), the US (Manhattan, New-York) and in Brazil (Sao Paulo).His projects for 2024, are : a big retrospective show in Finland, at Sara Hilden Museum, in June. Then, he will invest “la Salle du Prince Noir” in Montauban, (Musée Ingres – Bourdelles) and at the end of the year a solo show in Brazil, at the Museo Oscar Niemeyer for the opening of the Biennale (Curitiba).