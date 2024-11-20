Enlit Africa 2025 – switched on to the power, energy and water sector

Enlit Africa, the continent’s pivotal annual gathering for the power, energy and water sector, is returning to Cape Town from 20-22 May 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Building on an impactful 2024 event that saw over 6,200 attendees, including 348 C-level executives and 250+ speakers, Enlit Africa 2025 will once again unite stakeholders to drive actionable solutions and forge partnerships to address the continent’s energy challenges.

With a comprehensive programme that reflects the diverse and complex needs of Africa’s energy market, Enlit Africa 2025 will cover crucial topics such as sustainable energy access, the role of digitalisation in infrastructure resilience, and strategies to enhance decarbonisation. Following the success of last year’s newly introduced Water Track and Project Pitch Day, this year’s event will offer attendees even more opportunities to engage with innovative ideas and projects.

Attendees can expect inspiring sessions from high-profile speakers, cutting-edge exhibitions showcasing the latest products and services, as well as exclusive networking opportunities. Noteworthy speciality events include the Women in Energy Breakfast, CEO Forum, and Municipal Forum.



In addition, the 2025 event will feature the much-anticipated Project Pitch Day, where groundbreaking African projects valued at over $1 billion are set to attract investment, reinforcing Enlit Africa’s role as a platform for actionable solutions.

In 2024, Enlit Africa brought together influential figures from across Africa and beyond, including senior energy officials, utility CEOs, policy makers and tech innovators. This year promises to further elevate discussions with insights from some of the brightest minds in energy.



Register today to secure your place at www.enlit-africa.com.



Water Security Africa

There will be a new feature at the 2025 show in the form of Water Security Africa, which serves as a pivotal platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and actionable insights, paving the way towards a more resilient and secure water future for the continent. By showcasing the latest advancements in water technologies, the event aims to empower private businesses to take control of water security and costs, and mitigate the threats presented by issues in water quality and constrained supply.

Call for Papers: Inspire the power, energy and water sector

Enlit Africa is calling for abstracts from those who want to showcase impactful projects, research and innovative approaches to Africa’s energy future. This is an opportunity to contribute to shaping the narrative of Africa’s energy landscape by presenting ideas that resonate with real-world challenges and solutions.

We are seeking papers that address key themes, including but not limited to:

Decarbonisation Pathways: Innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions while addressing energy access.

Innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions while addressing energy access. Energy Storage and Integration: Insights into battery storage, grid management, and integrating renewables.

Insights into battery storage, grid management, and integrating renewables. Water-Energy Nexus: Exploring interdependencies and advancements in water management for sustainable energy.

Exploring interdependencies and advancements in water management for sustainable energy. Financing the Energy Transition: Strategies for accessing funds and encouraging private-sector involvement.

Strategies for accessing funds and encouraging private-sector involvement. Digitalisation: Harnessing technology to build resilient and flexible power infrastructure across Africa.

Whether you are an established expert, researcher, or emerging professional, we invite you to submit an abstract by the 25th of November deadline. This platform offers a unique opportunity to engage with a global audience and bring your solutions to the forefront of Africa’s energy evolution. Submit your paper at www.enlit-africa.com/call-for-papers.

Connect. Inspire. Evolve. Be part of Africa’s most influential energy platform and pre-register now at www.enlit-africa.com. Whether you are an industry veteran or a newcomer with fresh ideas, Enlit Africa 2025 is the place to be for anyone committed to advancing Africa’s sustainable energy future.

Register today: www.enlit-africa.com