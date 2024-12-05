Embrace the magic of the season at carols at tree of light, sing-a-long, and more at the Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights

Don’t miss out on the Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights this festive season. Get your tickets today and join us for an unforgettable evening of festive carols, dazzling performances and family fun at the Festival of Lights at Joburg Zoo!

The Festival of Lights at Joburg Zoo continues to sparkle with excitement this festive season! In its second week, the event features a heartwarming highlight: Carols at the Tree of Light and a lively Sing-along experience, perfect for families and friends. This vibrant celebration promises a memorable holiday experience with a magical blend of music, dance, and festive cheer. In addition, the festival offers a kiddies play area filled with free fun activities, including face painting, crafts, and an enchanting magic show.

Organized by the City of Joburg Entities – Joburg Theatre, Joburg City Parks and Zoo, and City Power – the Festival of Lights delivers an array of electrifying performances in an extraordinary outdoor setting, all designed to bring the spirit of the season to life.

Week 2 Highlights of the Joburg Theatre Festival of Lights:

Thursday, 5 December 2024: DJ, Magician, and Musician (Da Func) & Max

Start the weekend early with an exciting mix of beats from DJ Da Func, captivating magic tricks, and live music from Max. This dynamic lineup promises a night full of energy, fun, and creativity.

Friday, 6 December 2024: Booshle G & Moving into Dance

Enjoy the soulful sounds of Booshle G paired with the graceful and expressive dance performances of Moving into Dance. A perfect fusion of music and movement that will leave you inspired.

Saturday, 7 December 2024: Musician and Moving into Dance & Max

Saturday’s performance offers a thrilling combination of live music followed by a high-energy performance from Moving into Dance, culminating in a dynamic set by Max. A night of rhythm, excitement, and incredible performances awaits.

Sunday, 8 December 2024: Booshle G & Moving into Dance

Finish off the weekend with another captivating performance by Booshle G, alongside the talented dancers from Moving into Dance. A vibrant evening of live music and dance that’s ideal for the whole family.

The Carols at the Tree of Light and the Sing-along are the heart and soul of this week’s events, where you can join in the festive cheer, sing your favourite carols under the stars, and be part of the joyful holiday spirit.

And don’t forget about the kids play area – where face painting, fun crafts, and a magical show are available for free, making this an unforgettable experience for young ones.

Event Details:

Dates: 28 November – 5 January 2025 (Thursdays to Sundays)

Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Joburg Zoo

Ticket Prices:

Kids under 3: Free

Kids 3 – 12: R75

Pensioners: R100

Adults 12+: R175

BOOK NOW: https://www.joburgtheatre.com/festival-of-lights-at-joburg-zoo-2024/

Don’t miss out on this magical holiday experience. Get your tickets today and join us for an unforgettable evening of festive carols, dazzling performances, and family fun at the Festival of Lights at Joburg Zoo!