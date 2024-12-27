The Republic of Azerbaijan declares 26 December, 2024 a national day of mourning over the tragic crash of the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan presents its compliments to the Department of the International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa and all Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations accredited to the Republic of South Africa and has the honour to inform that a national day of mourning has been declared in the Republic of Azerbaijan for December 26 over the tragic crash of the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny flight on December 25, which resulted in numerous casualties.

A book of condolences will be opened at the Embassy on December 26-27 from 11:00 till 14:00. Take into account the current public holidays in the Republic of South Africa and that many of colleagues may be outside of Pretoria, the Embassy will accept condolences by e-mail [email protected] and [email protected]. The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa and all Diplomatic Missions and International Organisations accredited to the Republic of South Africa the assurances of its highest consideration.