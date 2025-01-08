South African Tourism appoints Darryl Erasmus as the new Chief Operations Officer

Darryl Erasmus - Chief Operations Officer, South African Tourism

South African Tourism (SA Tourism) is delighted to announce the appointment of Darryl Erasmus as the organisation’s new Chief Operations Officer with effect 07 January 2025.

As Chief Operations Officer, Darryl will be responsible for the oversight role of South African Tourism’s Corporate Services functions, while supporting and ensuring effective operations of its internal business units. In addition, he will fulfill the responsibility of driving in-country localisation and execution of global strategies.

Darryl, who previously worked for South African Tourism as Chief Quality Assurance Officer in the Tourism Grading Council business unit, brings a wealth of expertise and leadership experience having worked in the hospitality, tourism, and corporate communications sectors. His other roles have seen him hold senior marketing, sales, and leadership roles with brands such as Travelport, Protea Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotels. He was also Managing Director at BLAZE Integrated Hospitality Marketing Agency which specialises in integrated marketing communications. Most recently he provided advisory and consulting skills for commercial services in the tourism and hospitality sector, in the form of Director at DAX Advisory Services.

“We are pleased to welcome Darryl Erasmus back to South African Tourism as our new Chief Operations Officer. This appointment will not only strengthen our management structures but will also contribute to driving our strategic objectives forward, while improving our destination’s competitiveness. I have no doubt that his leadership will enhance our operational excellence and global impact,” said Nombulelo Guliwe, SA Tourism Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Erasmus notes: “I’m excited to be rejoining SA Tourism, returning to an organisation for which I have a deep affinity and personal connection. I extend my sincere gratitude to the CEO and Board for the opportunity to serve South Africa and the tourism sector at large once again. I am committed to collectively building a capable and high-performance entity that champions the growth of tourism, amplifying its economic impact, raising the sector’s profile, and displaying the beauty of our country to the global community.

Darryl’s appointment was approved by the South African Tourism board in December 2024. He is completing a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Studies from Henley Business School; has completed a Postgraduate Global Executive Development Program from GIBS; and a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing and Business Management from Oxford Brooks University. He also has qualifications in Financial Management, Training Management, Manager Development, Marketing and Business Management.

“I eagerly anticipate reconnecting with the team and collaborating with industry stakeholders domestically and abroad to promote our exceptional destination that delivers unforgettable and uniquely authentic South African experiences,” ends Darryl.