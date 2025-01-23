Does the new HONOR X9c feel like it was custom-made for Mzansi?

The popularity of the HONOR X Series line-up in South Africa is set to rise dramatically with this unbreakable new AI Smartphone

Global technology brand HONOR has announced the upcoming launch of the eagerly awaited HONOR X9c, the latest addition to its acclaimed X Series line-up. Introducing the next generation of the durable and powerful HONOR X Series, the HONOR X9c arrives with exciting enhancements to user experience, blending exceptional durability with comprehensive protection, long-lasting battery life and AI photography capabilities, and advanced AI experience – all encased in a sleek and stunning design.

To highlight the device’s durability, HONOR will put the HONOR X9c through a series of tests during the brand’s upcoming launch event. This elevated experience aims to offer users a unique opportunity at gaining a first-hand look, feel and experience of the device through exciting games.

Here are four breakthroughs set to inspire tech-savvy South Africans to switch to HONOR:

Optimal durability with drop, heat and water resistance

The HONOR X9c offers top-tier durability with its 2-meter drop-resistant Anti-Drop Display, an all-weather battery (-30°C to 55°C), and IP65M-rated water and dust protection. Its robust design, including ultra-tempered glass and 3D corner protection, ensures reliability in any environment.

Enduring power with enhanced safety & fast charging

As the industry’s first smartphone with an ultra-large 6600 mAh Silicon-carbon Battery, the HONOR X9c sets a new standard in battery innovation. Users can enjoy a full day of seamless use, with up to 48.4 hours of music streaming and 25.8 hours of Online video playback on a single charge. Additionally, the AI enables the device to maintain continuous calls for up to 50 minutes when the battery drops to 2%, while the 66W wired HONOR SuperCharge rapidly revives the battery for extended usage.

AI-powered smartphone photography experience

The HONOR X9c’s 108MP AI Camera with OIS and a large 1/1.67” sensor delivers detailed, bright images. It features 3x Lossless Zoom, three portrait modes, and AI tools like Motion Sensing and Eraser, ensuring ultra-clear shots and simplified editing.

Smart user experience in stylish design

Boasting an ultra-slim design and a refined titanium finish, the HONOR X9c is exceptionally lightweight and sleek, weighing just 189g and measuring 7.98mm in thickness.

