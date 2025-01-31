Style meets innovation: HUAWEI Nova 13 and HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 redefine tech in South Africa

It’s time to experience mobility that dazzles! Huawei is shaking up the South African tech scene with the launch of the HUAWEI nova 13 and the MatePad 11.5. These transformative devices combine striking design, unparalleled performance, and next-level features that redefine what’s possible in smartphones and tablets. Whether you’re looking for the ultimate selfie camera, lightning-fast charging, or a tablet that feels as natural as pen on paper, HUAWEI’s latest lineup has something for everyone who values style and substance.

The HUAWEI nova 13 and HUAWEI nova 13i are now available on Huawei’s official website and at select retailers in South Africa. The HUAWEI nova 13, available in Loden Green and Black, starts at R 12,999.00, and the HUAWEI nova 13i, available in Blue and White, starts at R 6,999.00.

Elevating Smartphone Design with the HUAWEI nova 13

The HUAWEI nova 13 makes a bold statement with its stunning aesthetics. A gorgeous new Dynamic Plaid Texture Design stands out as a blend of vertical and horizontal stripes that create a layered and modern pattern. This design shifts subtly under light, adding a dynamic and eye-catching effect. Available in the sophisticated Loden Green colourway, inspired by the high-fashion catwalks and blending seamlessly into the Huawei Fashion Forward mantra, it’s more than just a smartphone, it’s a fashion accessory.

These phones aren’t just about good looks. The nova 13 features a 60 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with a 100-degree field of view, ensuring everyone fits in group selfies without distortion.

The AI Best Expression feature takes group photography to the next level by intelligently analysing multiple shots captured in a camera burst. Using advanced algorithms, it identifies the best expressions for each individual in the frame, ensuring smiles are perfect, eyes are open and everyone looks their best. The result is a polished and natural final image that eliminates common issues such as awkward smiles or closed eyes, making it perfect for preserving memorable moments with family, friends or large groups. It’s like having a personal photo editor built right into your phone, delivering flawless photos effortlessly every time.

Regarding charging, the phone excels with the inclusion of the 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo feature, providing a 50% charge in just 10 minutes. Combined with a robust 5000mAh battery and intelligent AI Precision Temperature Control, users can enjoy long-lasting power and reliable safety, no matter how busy their day gets. Say goodbye to battery anxiety!

Introducing the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5

Expanding its ecosystem, HUAWEI is also launching the MatePad 11.5 to the South African market, designed to redefine paperless productivity. Equipped with an innovative PaperMatte Display, this tablet minimises glare and reduces eye strain, making it ideal for prolonged use. Whether you’re a student, professional or creative, the MatePad 11.5 is the ultimate tool for both work and play.

The 11.5-inch FullView Display offers 2200 x 1440 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivers smooth visuals and vibrant colours. It’s TÜV Rheinland-certified for reflection-free, paper-like quality and its Nanoscale Anti-Glare Etching Technology ensures a comfortable viewing experience. Paired with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation), the tablet provides an authentic pen-on-paper feel, perfect for writing, sketching or note-taking.

The MatePad 11.5 also enhances productivity with features such as Multi-Note, enabling users to open and switch between multiple notes seamlessly and Note Replay, which syncs audio with handwritten notes. Its compatibility with the HUAWEI Smart Keyboard in both Laptop and Split Form further boosts efficiency, making it a powerhouse for multitasking and collaboration.

Availability

These devices are set to make a lasting impression with their combination of innovation, functionality and style. Stay connected, productive and creative with Huawei!

The HUAWEI nova 13, nova 13i and MatePad 11.5 are available immediately on Huawei’s Online Store and at select retailers across South Africa.