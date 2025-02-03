Joburg Theatre presents August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

Joburg Theatre is excited to announce its forthcoming production of August Wilson’s critically acclaimed play, The Piano Lesson. Under the direction of the esteemed James Ngcobo, this impactful work will take the stage at the Nelson Mandela Theatre from February 26 to March 16, 2025.

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson delves into the intricate interplay between history, identity, and cultural heritage through the lives of siblings Boy Willie and Berniece amidst the Great Depression in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. The play centres around their intense dispute over a family inheritance—a piano adorned with carvings that depict their ancestors’ trials and triumphs. Berniece regards the piano as a revered tribute to their ancestors who suffered under slavery, while Boy Willie views it to achieve financial independence. This clash symbolizes a broader struggle inherent in the African American experience: balancing the scars of the past with the hopes for the future. Through masterful language and atmospheric elements, including a haunting ghost, Wilson creates a narrative that is both deeply personal and historically resonant.

“This production of The Piano Lesson is not just a celebration of August Wilson’s remarkable storytelling but also a reflection on issues that resonate deeply in South Africa today,” says James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of Joburg City Theatres. “Wilson’s exploration of heritage, conflict, and the quest for identity is profoundly relevant in our current context, where historical injustices and their legacies continue to influence our society. By bringing this play to South Africa as part of the “AUGUST WILSON SEASON “for the Joburg Theatre. This started in 2023 with FENCES, we aim to engage audiences, with the pertinence of this work, in a meaningful dialogue about our own history and collective future.” Wilson’s works always leave an indelible mark, and make one appreciate how he wrote with the future in mind, his works are packed with layers that have timeless posture about them.

The production will run from February 26 to March 16, 2025, with previews scheduled for February 26 and 27, 2025. Tickets are now available for purchase, with preview tickets priced at R150, school performances at R120, and regular performances ranging from R150 to R450.

The cast set to take on this Broadway hit includes Boitumelo Lesejane as Grace, Pakamisa Zwedala as Doaker Charles, Katlego Chale as Boy Willie, Lerato Mvelase as Berniece, Thokozani Nzima as Reverend/Avery, Vaneshran Arumugam as Wining Boy, and Warren Masemola as Lymon. Additionally, Joburg Theatre is actively and excitedly seeking a young actor for the role of Maretha, with audition details to be announced on Joburg Theatre’s social media platforms.

About Joburg City Theatres:

Nestled atop The City of Johannesburg, Joburg Theatre is more than a structure; it’s a living testament to the city’s vibrant cultural evolution. Born in 1962 and reborn in the ’80s with a dazzling makeover, it stands as a southern hemisphere beacon of technical brilliance.

Fast forward to the turn of the millennium, a bold move by the city council transformed the theatre into a dynamic Municipal Entity, birthing the Joburg Theatre (Pty) Ltd.

Guided by a visionary Board of Directors, the indomitable Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema at the helm, this theatrical haven evolved into the street-smart gem we now know.

The theatre consistently captivates audiences and is renowned for hosting sold-out spectacles, ranging from global sensation shows to astonishing local performances. It holds the distinction of being one of the first theatres to introduce digital streaming and collaborate with television channels, creating a new sphere for celebrating diversity in the arts.

This is not just a venue; it’s the beating heart of Johannesburg’s artistic soul.