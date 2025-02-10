Investing in Africa is the leading Africa focused investment conference and is held annually in London. AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2025 will take place on 14 – 15th October 2025 at Park Plaza Westminster. At the heart of AFSIC is dialogue focusing on nurturing investment and collaboration across the investment value chain and driving sustainable growth in Africa.

AFSIC has this week launched its Agenda at a Glance and Speaker Submission process and prides itself on being so much more than a conference. Aside from dynamic panels focused on hot industry sectors Investing Banking, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Fintech and Innovation, Power and Sustainable Development, AFSIC also emphasises real interactions and networking leading to deal profiling and closing.

The AFSIC Investor Pitching room on site also offers quickfire pitching by companies or funds looking to raise profile and capital to a room full of interested investors. Complementary to that, the wide range of Meet The Investors sessions allow investors to present themselves to delegates and high level networking is synonymous with AFSIC – Investing in Africa.

The AFSIC Country-Specific Investment Summits are a very convenient opportunity to find out about doing business in different countries, meeting IPOs, relevant companies and investment opportunities. The AFSIC breakaway areas, where Networking Exhibition stands are placed, allow top sponsors to host meetings and build their brand awareness. AFSIC always launches with an exceptional Meet African Dealmakers event that offers informal networking in a social environment – this year to be held in the London Transport Museum in the heart of London.

With a wide variety of industry sector players attending and many of the key financial sector participants present, investors who are looking for new investment ideas or who are looking to raise capital for their own funds are drawn to attend. The African Investments Team works alongside the AFSIC team all year round and can promote investment opportunities via the African Investments Dashboard or through African Investments Deal books – both very visible opportunities for funds and projects seeking investment. In addition, capital raising support can be provided by the African Investments team. With over $10bn worth of deals and investment opportunities profiled on site last year, AFSIC this year promises to offer even more opportunity for those ready to invest.

AFSIC- Investing in Africa expects to welcome over 1500 delegates in 2025 mainly at C level or similar from both Africa and the rest of the world, making it an unparalleled event for those wishing to engage in the African Investment Ecosystem. AFSIC is supported by a wide range of financial media, industry sector partners and sponsors – top European DFIs, ratings agencies, governments, investment banks, tech platforms and pan-African banks. As a results-focused, private sector-led investment event, AFSIC provides the ultimate forum for investors, African business leaders and dealmakers. Wide ranging sponsorship and partnership opportunities are on offer.

About AFSIC – Investing in Africa:

AFSIC – Investing in Africa has become perhaps Africa’s most important annual investment event. AFSIC is wholly focused on accelerating Africa’s economic emergence by matching investment opportunities in Africa, transforming Africa’s business, trade and investment environment, sustainably growing Africa’s economy and increasing African incomes in all business sectors at a continental scale.

African Investments Limited (www.africaninvestments.ai), operates two multi award-winning digital platforms, the African Investments Dashboard which matches investment opportunities to our global network of institutional investors and the Africa Business Opportunities Dashboard, which matches business, trade and investment opportunities across Africa covering all business products, sectors, countries in Africa and multiple business objectives. The digital platforms won the global 2022 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for Financial Services.