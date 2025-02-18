Are South African Smartphone Consumers Turning to AI As Smartphone Sales Increase Globally?

The local market reaction to the HONOR X9c is highlighting this shift in demand

The global smartphone market is experiencing a surge in demand for AI-powered devices and local consumers are echoing this trend. Driven by a desire for enhanced productivity, photography and customised experiences South Africans are increasingly seeking smartphones that offer intelligent capabilities, while also actively factoring in pricing in their decision making. The HONOR X9c has emerged as a compelling option in this burgeoning mid-tier segment, ticking the boxes of the trend with an appealing R10,999 starting price.

The global smartphone market saw a 7% increase in 2024, according to Canalys research, with mid-tier devices fuelling much of this growth. This trend underscores the consumer demand for feature-rich yet affordable devices. The HONOR X9c directly addresses this demand, offering AI-driven enhancements across various functionalities. It integrates AI to optimise photography, battery performance and the overall user experience. These intelligent features reflect a growing consumer appetite for smarter, more intuitive devices. “Compared to other mid-tier offerings, the HONOR X9c provides a strong balance of performance and affordability, making cutting-edge technology accessible to the diverse needs of South Africans across socio-economic divides. This aligns perfectly with the projected growth of the mobile AI market,” explains Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa.

According to a recent report by GlobeNewswire, the mobile artificial intelligence market is forecast to experience substantial growth from 2024 to 2029. The increasing demand for AI-enabling processors, particularly in smartphones and tablets, is a key driver of this expansion. This data reinforces the trend of consumers actively seeking AI-powered experiences on their mobile devices. The HONOR X9c is positioned to capitalise on this growing market, offering consumers access to these advanced technologies. “HONOR’s appeal in this respect is already reflected in its 180% business growth by the end of 2024 with 1 million units sold in the period,” adds Zhou.

The HONOR X9c reflects the growing consumer shift towards value-driven smartphones that combine durability, intelligence and affordability. As the South African market continues to em brace AI-powered devices, devices such as the HONOR X9c will contribute to a broader industry trend of democratising access to advanced mobile technology. This is a direction South Africans are very likely to support and embrace.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enables people to become a better version of themselves.

