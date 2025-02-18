CALL FOR ENTRIES: SOUTH AFRICAN FILMMAKERS INVITED TO SHOWCASE THEIR WORK AT THE 2025 AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL

Submissions Now Open – Entry Fee Waived for South African Filmmakers.

South African filmmakers, storytellers, and creatives are invited to submit their work for the 29th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF), taking place from June 11–15, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. As a premier platform dedicated to empowering Black artists and celebrating stories from the African diaspora, ABFF presents an exceptional opportunity for South African talent to gain global recognition and forge industry connections.

ABFF, founded in 1997 by Jeff Friday, has a storied history as a cornerstone in the discovery and elevation of Black filmmakers at the early stages of their careers. Directors such as Ryan Coogler, the visionary behind Black Panther; Barry Jenkins, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker of Moonlight; Reinaldo Marcus Green, celebrated for One Love: The Bob Marley Story and King Richard; and Steven Caple Jr., director of Creed II and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, all share a common thread: their early work was recognised and supported by ABFF. This legacy underscores the festival’s unparalleled ability to identify and nurture emerging talent.

ABFF welcomes submissions in multiple categories, including narrative features, documentaries, short films, and web series. To encourage participation, the festival has waived the $50 entry fee exclusively for South African applicants.

Why South African Filmmakers Should Submit?

ABFF is more than just a festival, it’s a gateway to international success. South African creatives will have the opportunity to:

Gain Global Recognition – Share authentic African stories with an international audience.

Over the years, ABFF’s supporters and ambassadors have included some of the biggest names in the industry—Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Morgan Freeman, Idris Elba, Jamie Foxx, Issa Rae, Magic Johnson, Taraji P. Henson, Morris Chestnut, and more! For 2025, Nia Long and Larenz Tate will serve as co-ambassadors. This is your chance to rub shoulders with legends who have made history.

Network with Hollywood’s Biggest Names – Engage with executives from Netflix, Amazon Studios, HBO, and BET, along with top directors and producers.

Learn from Industry Leaders – Participate in exclusive workshops and master classes led by top artists and studio executives.

Explore Business & Funding Opportunities – Connect with investors, distributors, and production companies actively seeking fresh talent.

Jeff Friday, Founder of ABFF and CEO of NICE CROWD, highlights the significance of this opportunity:

“ABFF has always been about amplifying Black voices in cinema. South African filmmakers bring powerful, untold stories that deserve a global stage. We are excited to welcome them to this year’s festival and look forward to fostering meaningful cultural exchanges through film.”

How to Submit

Final Submission Deadline: February 28, 2025

Fee Waiver: South African filmmakers can enter for free

For More Information: DM “South Africa” to the official ABFF Instagram account

Don’t miss this chance to be part of a movement celebrating Black excellence in film! Submit your project today and take your career to the next level at ABFF 2025.

For information on film submissions and festival passes visit www.abff.com.

About NICE CROWD

NICE CROWD is an Los Angeles, CA based live events company that creates impactful experiences at the intersection of culture, entertainment, and tourism. The company produces immersive festivals, award shows, and live experiences that celebrate Black culture while driving local economic growth through travel, hospitality, and community engagement. Founded in 1997 with the launch of its flagship event, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), NICE CROWD has evolved into a global brand. Today, its event portfolio spans both U.S. and international markets, showcasing diverse aspects of film, television, comedy, and fine art.