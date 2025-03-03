Grading accommodation establishments to provide world-class experience for G20 visitors

The South African Tourism sector is working around the clock to ensure it has its ducks in the

row ahead of the arrivals of dignitaries and the media contingent who will be attending the prestigious G20 Summit under the presidency of the South African government.

Held under the theme: “Fostering Solidarity, Equality and Sustainable Development”, the summit provides a unique opportunity for South Africa to put its name on the international map as a tourism Mecca, and also showcases its range of tourism products and offerings. More importantly, the summit will place firmly on the agenda the issue of Africa’s development.

Providing world-class experience

To ensure that the country is adequately prepared to accommodate the avalanche of G20 tourists, the South African Tourism embarked on Free Grading Promotion campaign this month under the auspices of the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA). The aim of this grading process is the onboarding and accreditation of 5000 establishments and properties to ensure they are aligned to the international norms and standards. In addition, the idea is to substantially increase the number of accredited establishments and properties across the country.

Key objectives of grading accommodation establishments

According to the TGCSA, the key objectives of the grading include:

Showcasing Premium Quality: Ensure that graded properties meet global standards, offering a premium experience to G20 delegates.

Enhancing Global Perception: Establish South Africa as a top-tier destination by increasing the number of high-quality, graded establishments.

Meeting High Demand: Prepare to accommodate the large influx of international guests during the G20, ensuring all properties adhere to the highest quality standards.

To be graded, establishments have to apply via the TGCSA website and submit the required documentation. Applications undergo pre-approval by the National Quality Assessment Manager. Once approved, a zero-invoice is generated for the assessment, which is conducted by an independent assessor. If the establishment meets the grading criteria, they receive their official certificate and plaque.

Categories of establishments and properties to be graded

There are seven categories of tourism establishments, properties and facilities that are graded by the TGCSA:

Category1 – is formal accommodation

Category2 – guest accommodation

Category3 – self-catering accommodation

Category4 – back-packers and hoteling

Category5 – caravan and camping

Category6 – game and nature lodges, and

Category7 – venues

Key tourism provinces

The free grading initiative took the form of hybrid roadshows targeting three “key tourism province”, namely the Western Cape, Mpumalanga and Gauteng, to promote participation and awareness. The roadshows were followed by physical visits to specific graded properties and establishments. According to the TGCSA the country needs a “robust portfolio of internationally recognized, high-quality graded establishments”. The idea is to make sure the tourism sector is well prepared for the multitudes of visitors descending into the country for the G20 conference.

Fostering partnerships with stakeholders

In promoting the free grading campaign, the TGCSA ensured it fosters close collaboration with key stakeholders. As industry leaders, these stakeholders are able to reach the target audience, raise awareness, and also ensure that the establishments understand the value of becoming graded. The stakeholders include: