BOUNDLESS SET TO UNVEIL SOWETO’S FIRST DIGITAL AND TECH-ED CAMPUS

Boundless Group is set to unveil a cutting-edge digital and tech-education campus, designed to provide Soweto’s unemployed youth with globally recognised and accredited Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills.

The campus, which is dedicated to nurturing innovation and economic and/or entrepreneurial development through technology and AI, will be officially launched on Friday (14 March 2025), in a ground-breaking initiative made possible through community collaboration and partnerships leveraging B-BBEE skills development and enterprise development support.

Students will receive fully-funded training in machine learning, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, and automation.

This grand opening is more than an event — it’s a transformative milestone for township innovation, skills development, and economic growth. Join us in celebrating this new chapter and the boundless opportunities it creates.

THE LAUNCH DETAILS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Venue: 3707 Molatedi Street, Diepkloof Zone 3 (Formerly Lebowa Primary School)

Date: Friday, 14 March 2025 Time: 10:00 – 12:00

ABOUT BOUNDLESS GROUP

Boundless Group is a collective of companies dedicated to addressing South Africa’s socio-economic challenges through strategic innovation, youth empowerment, and job creation.

At its core, Boundless Consulting provides strategic advisory and project management solutions, collaborating with corporate and civil society partners to drive operational excellence and meaningful impact. Boundless Academy, an accredited skills development partner, delivers industry-aligned training through SETA, QCTO, and CISCO Network Academy programs, equipping youth with the expertise to thrive in key sectors such as travel, tourism, hospitality, and ICT.

Boundless Youth serves as an implementation partner of YES funded initiatives, internships, and Work Integrated Learning (WIL) placements, ensuring young professionals gain valuable workplace experience. Boundless Foundation mobilizes funding and partnerships to champion education, skills development, and employment initiatives, fostering public-private collaboration for lasting socio-economic transformation. Together, Boundless Group is shaping a future where innovation, empowerment, and strategic partnerships drive inclusive growth and long-term impact.