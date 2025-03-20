Ecstatic Viewers Welcome the 10th Season of Popular Come Dine With Me South Africa Show

Food connoisseurs and fans expressed excitement following the return of the blockbuster, Come Dine With Me South Africa, to their screens early this week. In its 10th season, the show has captured the imagination of loyal viewers since its first episode aired on BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174).

Witty Commentary

According to the show’s producers, what distinguishes it from others is its “laugh-out-loud entertainment, kitchen chaos, and culinary triumphs.” What’s more, it also features the inimitable Dave Lamb as narrator, who has endeared himself to television viewers with his unique signature style of narration and witty commentary. The show is produced by Rapid Blue.

Season 10 kicks off with the first episode in Johannesburg where an HR manager, creative consultant, author, and sports coordinator will pit their culinary strengths against one another to earn the R10,000 prize money and the ‘Best Host’ title. After Gauteng, the series will travel – for the first time – to Mbombela in Mpumalanga, Rustenburg in the North West, and later to Bloemfontein in the Free State.

Spectacular Kitchen Accidents

The show provides a creative space for hosts to experiment and improvise as they try their hand at new dishes. Sometimes this results in hilarious and embarrassing moments in the kitchen.

Ryan Deacon, the show’s executive producer, spoke to the Mail & Guardian after the launch of season 10. He was equally thrilled about the show’s return. He said this confirms its popularity among South African viewers, adding that the season promises to be much bigger as they will travel to three new cities.

Likeable Personality

Deacon said the show is not only easy on the eye but also easy to cast, adding it is fun to work on. “Unlike other formats where we struggled to get the right people to cast, Come Dine With Me doesn’t require a big research team to go and search for people; instead, people look for us,” he explained. “The show is more of a social experiment about the dining experience than just about the food.”

He attributed the show’s success to the way it was conceptualized. “It is very light, funny. People enjoy seeing others make mistakes or fail,” he said. Choosing the legendary Dave as presenter was also a master stroke. “Dave is a likeable character. There is this mystery about him which is deepened by the fact that he is never seen, not by the participants or viewers. They only hear his voice,” he opined.

Meeting People with Different Backgrounds

Deacon said putting together the show follows a meticulous and exacting process. “It takes an entire year to prepare for the show,” he said. This entails combing through voluminous applications, casting members, and making sure all the fundamentals are in place before they can start shooting.

He said what he likes most about the show is the fact that he gets to meet diverse cast members with different characters and from various cultures or traditions. “These are people I would not have met had it not been for the show,” he added. People who are cast for the show do not need to have prior cooking skills or knowledge, he explained, adding that they make sure the contestants are not trained chefs.

Come Dine With Me South Africa premiered plays on BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174), on Wednesdays, March 5th at 20:00, with repeats on Thursdays at 17:00. Viewers can also catch up with the show’s episodes any time on DStv Catch Up.