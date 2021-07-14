Ask Yourself: Episode 5 – The come up

Our new eight-part podcast series, Ask Yourself, talks through the struggles of youth past and present. Ask Yourself has been created in partnership with Ukuzibuza, a website established and curated by four high school learners.

In this episode, M&G Editor in Chief Ron Derby talks to Amaarah Wadee about how to get published. What platforms are there for young writers?

Listen below and follow the links to subscribe to M&G Listen.