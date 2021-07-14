 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Podcasts

Ask Yourself: Episode 5 – The come up

0

Our new eight-part podcast series, Ask Yourself, talks through the struggles of youth past and present. Ask Yourself has been created in partnership with Ukuzibuza, a website established and curated by four high school learners.

In this episode, M&G Editor in Chief Ron Derby talks to Amaarah Wadee about how to get published. What platforms are there for young writers?

Listen below and follow the links to subscribe to M&G Listen.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

M&G Listen
M&G Listen is the official podcast channel of the Mail & Guardian. Audio for a better South Africa.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Fuel shortages loom as unrest forces SA’s largest refinery to...

Sapref declares force majeure, shutting down 35% of SA’s fuel supply
Sarah Smit
Environment

Countries rated for aligning climate policy to health

Global health bodies say climate mitigation efforts should be closely aligned to the health consequences of air pollution and the benefits of reductions
tunicia phillips

More top stories

National

Guptas fight SA’s request to Interpol for a red alert

Atul and Rajesh Gupta claim the attempt to bring them to stand trial for fraud and money-laundering in the Free State is politically motivated
Emsie Ferreira
National

Arrests, deaths double as isolated looting and vandalism spread beyond...

Natjoints reports 1 234 arrests, including two police reservists and N Cape and Mpumalanga offenders
Eunice Stoltz
Business

Fuel shortages loom as unrest forces SA’s largest refinery to...

Sapref declares force majeure, shutting down 35% of SA’s fuel supply
Sarah Smit
National

Looting, vandalism: ‘I don’t know how I am going to...

People plundering shops and malls has spread, leaving a trail of devastation and loss of income and jobs
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×