Podcasts

Chapter 2.19: A political podcast about the local election

Chapter 2.19, this is where you get the need to know about your political rights in the South African constitution – it is also the title of this special five-part podcast. The conversations between our politics journalists and esteemed guests are about how bad, or good things have gotten since the previous local government elections, what state the municipalities are in, what politics have been like in local government over the past years, the political tensions in different provinces, and more. 

In this first episode, our journalist Lizeka Tandwa, accompanied by Paddy Harper, will be chatting with the MEC of economic development of Gauteng, Parks Tau, and the director of Dullah Omar Institute and public law professor at the University of the Western Cape  Professor Jaap de Visser about service delivery and the failures around it as we draw closer to the elections. This is what the elections are about – the services provided to the people by the government they elected. 

M&G Listen
M&G Listen is the official podcast channel of the Mail & Guardian. Audio for a better South Africa.

