PODCAST: ‘I travelled to 30 countries before the age of 30’

Just how influential are you and what does it mean to be the brand? Can your influence earn you income? Well, this week we cross borders and explore the influencers market with travel influencer Dineo Zonke Maduna.

Our business journalists Sarah Smit and Anathi Madubela, accompanied by M&G Listen associate editor Lineo Leteba chat to our guest about how she travelled to 30 countries before the age of 30 and what travelling and being an influencer look like in South Africa.

The Mpumalanga-born travel influencer shares some travel tips and what her journey as an influencer has been like from the parking lot at O.R Tambo International Airport after a trip to the mother city, Cape Town.

It all started with booking that one trip and Maduna never looked back. She shares some of her travel experiences and how you can travel on a budget.

She was not aware that she was on the road to being one of the biggest travel influencers in South Africa when she started, and now she is the woman behind the famous bathtub pose trend.

How does group travel work and what is the most important thing when it comes to the planning of a trip? Stay tuned and find out!

