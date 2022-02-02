Subscribe

Podcasts

PODCAST: ‘I travelled to 30 countries before the age of 30’

0

Welcome to Business Casual – the not-so-typical business podcast bringing you all you need to know and more about the business that’s business.

It is not that complicated, it is all about relationships and getting people to ‘calm down’. The terminology might be scary, but the business is not and through these discussions, we want you to know how the conversations should go and why it should be more relaxed. 

Just how influential are you and what does it mean to be the brand? Can your influence earn you income? Well, this week we cross borders and explore the influencers market with travel influencer Dineo Zonke Maduna

Our business journalists Sarah Smit and Anathi Madubela, accompanied by M&G Listen associate editor Lineo Leteba chat to our guest about how she travelled to 30 countries before the age of 30 and what travelling and being an influencer look like in South Africa. 

The Mpumalanga-born travel influencer shares some travel tips and what her journey as an influencer has been like from the parking lot at O.R Tambo International Airport after a trip to the mother city, Cape Town. 

It all started with booking that one trip and Maduna never looked back. She shares some of her travel experiences and how you can travel on a budget. 

She was not aware that she was on the road to being one of the biggest travel influencers in South Africa when she started, and now she is the woman behind the famous bathtub pose trend

How does group travel work and what is the most important thing when it comes to the planning of a trip? Stay tuned and find out!

Join us again next week and get to hear from the young people at the Mail & Guardian about what’s really like to be a young person in South Africa

Don’t forget to leave us a thumbs up when you’re done listening.

Make sense of your world

Subscribe to Mail & Guardian at R10/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

M&G Listen
M&G Listen is the official podcast channel of the Mail & Guardian. Audio for a better South Africa.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Podcasts

PODCAST: ‘I travelled to 30 countries before the age of...

Travel influencer Dineo Zonke Maduna talks about travelling on a budget and becoming an influencer
mg listen
Politics

Zondo report recommends Jacob Zuma be investigated for Transnet corruption

The Zondo commission found evidence to suggest that Transnet was the primary site of state capture in financial terms.
Lizeka Tandwa
Friday

Dale Lawrence’s work refuses oblivion

In an art system committed to emphatic figuration and digital evanescence, aspects of Dale Lawrence’s work can seem slightly outmoded — cool, but retro
Sean O Toole
National

Denel’s R1.2bn loss from R6bn profit highlights dire state of...

The second state capture report shows how the arms company went from a R35-billion order book to begging the treasury for cash to stay afloat
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×