PODCAST | The state of the nation

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh speaks with Lukhone Mnguni, political analyst, about the effects of loadshedding, South Africa’s governance crisis, outcomes of the 55th ANC National Conference, and more.

We have partnered with the Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh Xperience to bring you a range of content every month. In this podcast, Mpofu-Walsh and Mnguni chat about a cabinet reshuffle that might be on the cards, David Mabuza vs Paul Mashatile, the elective conference, and SONA 2023.

