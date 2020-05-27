Subscribe
Subscribe
PoliticsThe Editors Picks

Coalition politics and law: The fight over Tshwane

In an exchange of court papers leading up to the hearing on Thursday, the DA blames the ANC and EFF for the mess and the provincial government blames the DA and EFF.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

ANALYSIS

The bunfight over the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality will be back in court tomorrow (Thursday, May 28), with the Democratic Alliance and the Gauteng provincial government each accusing the other of using the courts for political point scoring. 

The metro has been dysfunctional since February, after the relationship between the DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters began to sour in November. The DA is seeking a court order that would force councillors back to work, even while an appeal over putting the city under administration works its way through the courts.

In an exchange of court papers leading up to the hearing on Thursday, the DA blames the ANC and EFF for the mess and the provincial government blames the DA and EFF. With coalition politics on the rise, particularly in local government, this kind of court case will probably become more common, bringing to the surface new questions of law.

After the DA and EFF’s relationship broke down, ANC and EFF councillors simply stopped turning up for meetings. The council was then unable to achieve a quorum, leaving it hamstrung. As the politicians slug it out, residents of Tshwane have borne the brunt, including a crippling water crisis in Hammanskraal that saw residents without drinkable water for months. 

Eventually the Gauteng province stepped in and put the city under administration. But the DA went to court and this was set aside.The high court also ordered councillors back to work and to attend meetings. The order was suspended until five days after the end of the hard lockdown — so would have come into effect on May 8. One day prior, on May 7, the Gauteng government appealed, which had the effect of suspending the high court order, leaving the city under the control of an administrator.

The Constitution allows a province to put a municipality under administration but only in exceptional circumstances and only for 90 days. The DA says the “convoluted” appeal by the province and the realities of appealing to the Constitutional Court means it will take far longer than that. If the province remains under administration, an “extraordinary” amount of power would be in the hands of an unelected administrator and defeat the democratic choices of the people of Tshwane. 

The DA wants the order implemented now. “If this application is not granted, the effect will be that an unelected administrator will be in total control of every function of the municipality, for an indeterminate period of time,” said DA’s Randall Williams. “There is a real risk that he will remain in control of the municipality for the bulk of the remainder of this municipal council’s term, which is due to end when the local government elections are held in 2021.” 

On the other hand, if the councillors were back at work, the democratic choices of the people of Tshwane would be respected. 

But the Gauteng province argues that, in law, an appeal suspends a court order. An order to implement pending appeal is only granted in “truly exceptional circumstance”. There is nothing exceptional about the timeline for the appeal, in this case, says Lebogang Maile, the Gauteng MEC for cooperative government. 

Maile instead accuses the DA of “using these proceedings as a political manoeuvre. The DA is not serious about having the appeal resolved on an urgent basis. It merely uses the argument to score mileage with this court.” 


Maile also said that forcing the councillors back to work will not solve the problem. “The fact that there is a court order preventing councillors from leaving council meetings does not solve the problem of dysfunctionality. Its roots are political. They lie in the collapse of the working-together agreement between the DA and the EFF. This is not a legal problem. It is a political problem.” 

Even if councillors were forced to attend meetings, the order does not require that they vote, said Maile. But attendance is what secured a quorum, not voting, said the DA. 

Williams also said the prospects of a successful appeal are remote. “The Gauteng MEC’s affidavit in the Constitutional Court directs vitriol at the applicants and at the judgment of this court and is full of righteous outrage. But it is notable primarily because of the extent to which it is based upon misrepresentations, omissions and misunderstandings of the facts …. I am advised and submit that once those misunderstandings and misrepresentations are cleared away, very little remains of the proposed appeal.”

Maile rejects the DA’s “descent into accusations of misrepresentations … there is no basis for that serious allegation”. He says this is a novel area of law and the appeal has “excellent prospects of success”. 

The case will be heard in the high court in Pretoria tomorrow. 
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Franny Rabkin
Franny Rabkin
Franny is the legal reporter at the Mail & Guardian

Recommended

Business

High court declares Dudu Myeni delinquent

-
Disgraced former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director by the...
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

-
The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango who caused the altercation with the defence force members
Read more
Politics

Two dead in new ANC KwaZulu-Natal killings

-
A Mtubatuba councillor and a Hammarsdale ANC Youth League leader were shot yesterday near their homes
Read more
Coronavirus

No back to school for teachers just yet

-
Last week the basic education minister was adamant that teachers will return to school on May 25, but some provinces say not all Covid-19 measures are in place to prevent its spread
Read more
Politics

Controversy surrounds former mayor

-
ANC says Nthateng Maoke is still a councillor after she quit amid claims she is a foreign national
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 levels a political football in the Western Cape

-
A move to level three lockdown for the province may become a battle between the Democratic Alliance, and the provincial opposition, the ANC
Read more
Coronavirus

Disaster vs separation of powers

-
The Democratic Alliance’s court case is about much more than an esoteric question of constitutional law
Read more
Business

Lockdown relief scheme payouts to employees tops R14-billion

-
Now employers and employees can apply to the Unemployment Insurance Fund for relief scheme payments
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

Coalition politics and law: The fight over Tshwane

With coalition politics on the rise, particularly in local government, this kind of court case is likely to become more common
-
Read more
Business

High court declares Dudu Myeni delinquent

Disgraced former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director by the...
-
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango who caused the altercation with the defence force members
-
Read more
Coronavirus

No back to school for teachers just yet

Last week the basic education minister was adamant that teachers will return to school on May 25, but some provinces say not all Covid-19 measures are in place to prevent its spread
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Road to recovery for the tourism sector: The South African perspective

-
The best-case scenario is that South Africa's tourism sector’s recovery will only begin in earnest towards the end of this year
Read more
Special Reports

What Africa can learn from Cuba in combating the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Africa should abandon the neoliberal path to be able to deal with Covid-19 and other health system challenges likely to emerge in future
Read more
Special Reports

Coexisting with Covid-19: Saving lives and the economy in India

-
A staggered exit from the lockdown accompanied by stepped-up testing to cover every district is necessary for India right now
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Eased lockdown and rule of law Webinar

-
If you are arrested and fined in lockdown, you do get a criminal record if you pay the admission of guilt fine
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19 and Frontline Workers

-
Who is caring for the healthcare workers? 'Working together is how we are going to get through this. It’s not just a marathon, it’s a relay'.
Read more
Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more
Special Reports

Call for applications for the position of GCRO executive director

-
The Gauteng City-Region Observatory is seeking to appoint a high-calibre researcher and manager to be the executive director and to lead it
Read more
Special Reports

DriveRisk stays safe with high-tech thermal camera solution

-
Itec Evolve installed the screening device within a few days to help the driver behaviour company become compliant with health and safety regulations
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now