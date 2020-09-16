Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Mmusi Maimane doesn’t want DA’s political ‘superstars’

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane. (David Harrison/M&>)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Mmusi Maimane sleeps well at night. 

The fact that he is married, a father of two, and a runner and (sometimes) boxer are high on his list of daily duties and achievements. The fact that he was once the leader of the official opposition in South Africa features low down on his list of personal accolades, so far has he moved on from the Democratic Alliance.

It’s been 13 months since Maimane resigned from his former political home. A party-commissioned post-mortem report recommended he step aside following a disappointing 2019 elections poll.  

Although he says he has put party politics behind him, Maimane is still very much involved in what he calls activist politics, with the goal of building a movement of independent candidates who will contest the 2024 national and provincial elections. 

His One South Africa Movement is growing steadily, Maimane says, with community activists, business people, and even some sportsmen and -women jumping on board. He is reluctant to reveal names just yet, though, but these will be the independent, non-party-affiliated people he wants to represent their constituencies. 


That’s why Maimane has been so vocal and energised by a Constitutional Court judgment in June that ruled that the Electoral Act as it stands is unconstitutional. This is because it excludes independent candidates from running for seats in provincial parliaments and the National Assembly. Independent candidates can already contest local government elections. 

“I’ve had a year-and-a-bit to rest; to think about how we reform the political system. But it also gave me a good break from the hustle of day-to-day leading of a big political party. It gave me time to think about what I would do better, what I would do differently and how we achieve genuine change in the country,” Maimane tells the Mail & Guardian.

Maimane’s analysis of the DA’s poor performance is that all of the country’s problems were embodied in one man, former president Jacob Zuma. At the same time, the electorate adopted President Cyril Ramaphosa as a panacea to those problems. He says this process led to his realisation that the electoral system was broken. 

“In 2019, already I made the case within the DA that we need a grassroots movement. Unless it was inherently connected to what citizens on the ground felt on a day-to-day basis, then the project was doomed,” he says. 

When Maimane was elected to lead the DA in 2015, it was a watershed for the party. He was the first-ever black South African to become the official leader of the opposition. 

During his victory speech in Port Elizabeth, Maimane warned of the dangers of a colour-blind party that traditionally was seen as an organisation catering to white people and the middle class. He argued that South Africa’s racially segregated history had affected the lot and current circumstance of the majority of South Africans. 

“These experiences shaped me, just like they shaped so many young black people of my generation. And that is why I don’t agree with those who say they don’t see colour. Because, if you don’t see that I’m black, then you don’t see me,” he told delegates.

The party he once led has turned away from using race as a proxy for inequality and a means for redress. It’s a policy change he describes as “unhealthy for South Africa”. 

“Our history is littered with racial oppression. If we take Khayelitsha, in many people’s minds, it’s just a township for poor people. But, in truth, it was a township designed for black people. There are other areas set up for white people. So, if you fail to see that my being black connects me to that history, then you don’t see the essence of who I am. My kids must ask gogo in Soweto why she lives here, and granny on my [white] wife’s side ended up there.”

The DA policy shift, and what is described as a move away from the political centre, has raised questions about whether other black leaders will be staying. 

The DA has a history of grooming and attracting strong, black leaders, among them Lindiwe Mazibuko, Wilmot James, Patricia de Lille, Herman Mashaba and John Moodey, who have all, in the span of a few years, left the party — some on amicable terms, others in more acrimonious circumstances. 

Maimane confirms he has spoken to DA members, and that he still enjoys good relationships with some of his former colleagues. But he claims he’s not the one making overtures, DA MPs and MPLs would have little appetite to cross over a mere 16 months into the election cycle. 

“I have been contacted. And some people are now conscious that there has been a definite shift in the party. But I’ve been deliberate about not recruiting people. As a great Liverpool supporter, I [follow] the Jürgen Klopp philosophy, ‘Don’t get superstars, make them.’ And sometimes people have been in politics for too long. I’ve found some of our own superstars.”

Despite his moving on to a new political project, Maimane’s name is etched in history as a DA leader. Asked who between John Steenhuisen and Mbali Ntuli he’d like to see permanently replace him at the party’s upcoming federal elective congress, Maimane pauses for a moment before settling on saying it is a matter for DA delegates to decide. “It’s up to them to choose who will drive their vision.”

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Related stories

Friday

Homegrown vs Big Pharma: Who stands to benefit from the legal market for medical marijuana?

guy oliver -
Cannabis is scheduled for its South African parole on September 18. Kelly McQue’s handy medical marijuana producers’ guide is an opening salvo against corporate medicine’s demand for exclusive rights to the plant’s healing powers
Read more
Politics

No mass DA exodus, for now

Lester Kiewit -
Despite growing disgruntlement and a string of high-profile resignations, often by black members, DA rank and file don’t appear to be jumping ship
Read more
Politics

DA moves to a ‘colour-blind’ future

Lester Kiewit -
The official opposition said current ANC policies to undo historic economic injustices have only benefited an elite few
Read more
Politics

DA policy conference to signal which way party is headed

Lester Kiewit -
Party’s policy conference could provide clarity on its future direction and clues about the likely contenders for leadership positions
Read more
Politics

DA claims Moodey jumped ship before he was pushed

Lester Kiewit -
The DA says former Gauteng leader John Moodey resigned from the party amid allegations that he was conspiring against fellow party members ahead of crucial party meetings
Read more
Opinion

DA’s policy proposals are counter-transformative

siyabulela tsengiwe -
The DA is stuck in classical liberalism when there are new ways of thinking about capitalism and the role of the state - and its denial of race as a concept is disingenuous
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

Mmusi Maimane doesn’t want DA’s political ‘superstars’

The leader of the new One South Africa Movement says his former party has set itself on a course away from multiracialism after its recent policy conference
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Coronavirus

The perils of vaccine nationalism

If distribution of the eventual Covid-19 vaccine occurs along economic and political lines, all countries will remain at risk
khaya sithole -
Read more
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Under the spotlight will be the Economic Freedom Fighters’ behaviour at the State of the Nation address and during the public enterprise department’s budget speech
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Business

SAA needs R2.2bn to pay for voluntary severance packages

More than 3 000 employees out of 5 000 have accepted the packages. The state-owned airline, which went into business rescue, is likely to retain 1 000 workers
thando maeko -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now