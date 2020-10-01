Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Councillors barred as ANC moves against corruption

Back to court: Supra Mahumapelo and his supporters outside the Johannesburg high court. Sources say he is likely to challenge the ANC NEC’s ‘step aside’ decision. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images/Netwerk 24/Beeld)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Corruption-accused eThekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza made a dramatic return to work this week, but the councillors charged with him were barred from attending a full council meeting as the governing party continued to move against leaders facing criminal charges.

On Wednesday, ANC councillor Zoe Shabalala was prevented from attending the council meeting by the party’s eThekwini caucus leadership, together with two other councillors who are facing corruption charges.

Shabalala  who was also treasurer of the ANC’s eThekwini region, which has been dissolved by the party leadership, is part of the group of council officials, councillors and contractors arrested over an allegedly corrupt R400-million waste-disposal tender. Foremost among those arrested are former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and Mondli Mthembu, the deputy chair of the region and former chair of the city’s human settlements committee.

Shabalala, Mthembu and councillor Sthenjwa Nyawose were all instructed not to attend the meeting, in line with a decision by the ANC in the province and the party’s national executive committee (NEC) that they should “step aside”’ pending the conclusion of their matters.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela confirmed that the decision was being implemented across the province’s 11 ANC regions, with 12 councillors affected by the ruling.


“There is a decision that has been taken that none of them will attend any council meetings pending the outcome of their appearance before the integrity commission,” he said.

Thus far, only deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu, who is out on bail over corruption charges, had appeared before the integrity commission in the province.

Gumede had been scheduled to appear last week, but postponed her appearance at the last minute. “I’m not sure what happened. At the last minute she asked to consult her lawyers and her appearance was postponed. I don’t know what informed that decision,” Ntombela said.

Gumede’s supporters said in a briefing note circulated among branches in eThekwini that the sanction against Shabalala and Mthembu had been implemented “without a process and national guidelines on how to implement the NEC decision. 

“The NEC must not allow its resolution to infringe on individual rights, which are enshrined in the constitution,” the note said. They said the resolution should be applied as per the party’s constitution and “not in a federal manner, where provinces and regions do as they please”.

According to the note, two other key figures in the Gumede camp, businessperson Musa Nciki and deputy regional secretary Nkosenhle Madlala were about to be arrested over the waste-disposal case. The note claims that this is in a bid to stop them from standing for election at the regional conference, which is set to be held early next year.

“The plan is to charge comrades and later acquit them after the conference. Legal action will be taken to prevent this abuse of state apparatus for narrow political ends. Should [the] courts and [the] Constitutional Court fail to give relief, another course of action will be taken. What cannot be won in the courtroom will be won on the streets,” the note said.

A fightback at the national level by supporters of the ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, who has been affected by the NEC decision, is likely to be cranked up, particularly in light of the recent wave of arrests of party leaders linked to corruption.

One of Gumede’s lobbyists said this week that they anticipated a challenge to the decisions to use the integrity commission to cleanse its ranks at the party’s NEC and possibly in court.

The challenge was most likely to be headed by Supra Mahumapelo, who overturned his removal from office in the high court in early 2018, or regional leaders in the North West, which is currently being run by interim provincial and regional ANC committees that still support the former ANC chairperson and premier, the lobbyist said.

“We argue that there is no need for the integrity committee in this. That process is going to be challenged soon by Bongani Bongo on the NEC. People can be processed by the disciplinary committee. Supra will [also] challenge it,” he said.

Last week, one NEC member told the Mail & Guardian that all members have constitutional rights and should be allowed to challenge the new directives. “If I was told to step down I would take it to court. This thing is done to target others and leave others. I have a constitutional right,” said the member.

In Gauteng, the ANC is yet to announce its decision on what action to take against health MEC Bandile Masuku and former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko over the R125-million tender for personal protective equipment given to her husband Thandisizwe Diko’s company.

This despite the announcement this week that the head of the health department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, was placed on precautionary suspension over the deal. The ANC leadership had rejected an integrity commission recommendation to fire the two, requesting a time to allow the Special Investigating Unit to complete its work.

In the North West, the recall of the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker of five municipalities by the ANC has seen the majority of those removed from office refuse to stand down. The party had intended to act against another six troikas in coming weeks and to go ahead with a cabinet reshuffle, but this had not materialised by the time of writing. 

Instead, several legal challenges and appeals had been submitted by the deposed mayors, while supporters of Mahumapelo are preparing to take the decisions of the provincial interim committee to court.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

Politics

Hawks eye ANC politicians next

Sabelo Skiti -
Top cop says more big players will be added to the list of accused as the state prepares to go to court
Read more
Politics

Another ANC member hands himself over to the police

khaya koko -
Former ANC MP hands himself over to the police in connection with Bosasa kickbacks, with more arrests expected
Read more
Politics

Public protector clears Magashule, Joemat-Pettersson

Lester Kiewit -
Current ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been cleared of allegations that he misled the...
Read more
National

Hawks arrest Free State ‘asbestos project’ players

Sabelo Skiti -
Businessman Edwin Sodi and senior civil servants are among those arrested over the R200-million theft of state funds
Read more
Opinion

Dancing on the grave of Covid?

Paddy Harper -
Lay low for now as lockdown lifts to level one and let’s Jerusalema when the long arm of the law reaches Luthuli House
Read more
Opinion

Mute yourself, Magashule

Paddy Harper -
Ramaphosa goes level five on ANC members suspected of corruption. Is this the lockdown before the lock-up?
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now