Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Niehaus has 48 hours to state why he should not be axed

Foot-in-mouth disease: Carl Niehaus
The ANC has served uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus with a notice to suspend him as an employee of the governing party over his public attack on party deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.
0

The ANC has served uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus with a notice to suspend him as an employee of the governing party over his public attack on party deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

However, Niehaus, a key figure in the ANC faction that has coalesced around former president Jacob Zuma and current secretary general Ace Magashule, will remain as MKMVA spokesperson and a member of the party, according to its spokesperson, Pule Mabe.

Niehaus, who is battling with Covid-19-related pneumonia, was served the notice that he should show reasons as to why he should not be suspended, by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, on Tuesday morning.

Niehaus, who attacked Duarte last week in a personal statement about his Covid-19 status, had previously been issued a written warning from the ANC over his public comments in October 2019.

In a letter to Niehaus, which M&G has seen, Potgieter-Gqubule said Niehaus had been advised, “on more than one occasion” that his public statements and social media posts were “unbecoming of someone working in this high office”, which was responsible for driving and co-ordinating the work of all party structures.


Potgieter-Gqubule said Niehaus’s attack on Duarte in his statement, issued on social media on January 14, “crosses all boundaries expected from an ANC employee, and particularly someone of your seniority”.

She said that his personal attack on Duarte, particularly in the statement, was a “serious violation” of the ANC personnel policy manual.

“ANC staff members are expected to abide by the discipline of the organisation,’’ she said. “Personal attacks by a member of staff on elected leadership — without even attempting to address the matter internally — is unprofessional, is not tolerated and is in violation of the manual.”

Niehaus has been given 48 hours to show cause as to why he should not be suspended on full pay, pending the institution of disciplinary action against him for misconduct.

Potgieter-Gqubule said the ANC, which had been informed of his Covid-19 status only when he made it public in the media, regretted that he was battling with Covid-19 and wished Niehaus a speedy recovery.

Niehaus did not respond to calls from M&G.

Mabe refused to comment on the matter, saying that it was an internal one and that the letter had not been made public by the party.

However, Mabe said that the notice of intention to suspend applied only to Niehaus’s Luthuli House post, not his party membership. He also remained MKMVA spokesperson, Mabe said.
Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Poachers in prisons tell their stories

Interviews with offenders provide insight into the structure of illegal wildlife trade networks
sheree bega
Coronavirus

Covid-overflow hospital in ruins as SIU investigates

A high-level probe has begun into hundreds of millions of rand spent by the Gauteng health department to refurbish a hospital that is now seven months behind schedule – and lying empty
khaya koko

More top stories

Politics

Niehaus has 48 hours to state why he should not...

The MKMVA spokesperson has been asked to give reasons why he should not be fired from his position at Luthuli House after attacking Jesse Duarte last week
Paddy Harper
Africa

Starvation crisis looms as aid groups seek urgent Tigray access

Humanitarians sound alarm for millions of people in need of emergency assistance in Ethiopia’s conflict-hit northern region
Zecharias Zelalem
Coronavirus

Why prisoners are a priority in vaccine rollout

Inmates comprise a vulnerable group in society and they are meant to receive Covid-19 vaccines earlier than the general population. This has sparked debate locally and globally
Musawenkosi Cabe
Education

Students to receive NSFAS laptops by March

Nearly a year after Nzimande announced that NSFAS beneficiaries would receive laptops as part of the interventions for Covid-19 at higher education institutions, the devices are yet to be delivered
Bongekile Macupe
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.