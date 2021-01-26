Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Spy boss tells how agency was used to detain Zuma’s wife after poisoning claims

Free pass: Money was allegedly paid into the account of Nompumelelo Ntuli
Domestic bliss: Nompumelelo Ntuli, one of former president Jacob Zumas wives. Photo: Yunus Mohamed/ Foto24/Gallo
0

State Security Agency (SSA) funding was flagrantly abused to support a particular faction in the ANC, and further former president Jacob Zuma’s personal and political whims, the acting director general of the intelligence service told the Zondo commission on Tuesday.

Loyiso Jafta, who has held the post since 2018, said it was “fact” that the SSA had been politicised and this was plain in the nature of the funded and pursued projects.

“There are monies that left the agency for the purpose of funding political activity, principally within the African National Congress, and often when you read into it, is not funding the African National Congress credibly, it is to fund activities of a particular faction within the African National Congress,” he testified.

At times, this would translate into running smear campaigns against rivals within the governing party.

“So there would be monies disbursed for that purpose, there would be operations intended to, if you will, break the credibility of those who were not in the faction, that is within the African National Congress.”


Jafta did not at this point expand as to which faction had abused SSA funding to undermine another faction, but ventured that even semantically the amalgamation of the National Intelligence Agency and the State Security Services into a single body responsible for local and foreign intelligence in 2009 did not bode well.

“For me, several of the wrongs that were witnessed, derived from moving from national security to state security,” he said. 

“Once you say ‘state security’, by definition, you are gravitating close to the person of the head of state, and that is always the risk. If there is politicisation and there is this shift, then inevitably and maybe inadvertently you could easily end up with ‘regime’ security instead of ‘national security’,” he said.

Jafta then detailed how the SSA ended up serving the interests of the head of state and was pointedly asked by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to name the president in question, for the sake of clarity.

Jafta noted that Zuma might not have directly ordered transgressions, but that several agents broke the rules in a bid to please him.

For example, after the president complained that individuals’ security vetting was taking a very long time, the process was sped up to issue clearance within mere days in some cases. And when he suspected one of his wives of poisoning him, the SSA was roped into the investigation and subsequently detained Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma.

“She was in remand detention without having gone through the due processes” Jafta said.

Zondo expressed shock and said this was both illegal and “very serious”. Before testifying how the SSA served Zuma’s interests, Jafta told the commission that intelligence funding was subverted to boost the ANC’s performance in elections, to influence members of the judiciary, and to give money to a local news agency to influence media reporting.

“You then have another situation, particularly when we go towards an election, there would be projects that would be intended and funded to enhance the political fortunes of the ANC, and these projects were prosecuted [sic],” he said.

Jafta’s testimony was delayed for several hours on Tuesday after lawyers for State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo argued that he should not be allowed to take the stand because he had not consulted with the minister as the executive authority on intelligence matters.

Zondo dismissed the arguments, saying Dlodlo’s lawyers could raise their concerns with the team of evidence leader Paul Pretorius.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Emma Balfour

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

How smuggled gold destined for Dubai or Singapore has links...

Three Malagasy citizens were apprehended at OR Tambo International airport, but now the trail is found to connect to France and Mali
erika gibson
Business

How lottery execs received dubious payments through a private company

The National Lottery Commission is being investigated by the SIU for alleged corruption and maladministration, including suspicious payments made to senior NLC employees between 2016 and 2017
Tshegofatso Mathe

More top stories

Politics

Spy boss tells how agency was used to detain Zuma’s...

Day two of State Security Agency testimony at the Zondo commission birthed more revelations that point to the former head of state and agents breaking the law
emma balfour
Coronavirus

Covax will take excess doses of Covid vaccines off the...

The global initiative plans to deliver two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to developing nations
Sarah Smit
Coronavirus

Eastern Cape citizens don’t have to visit the labour department...

This measure, aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19, may shortly be introduced in other regions.
Tshegofatso Mathe
Business

Covid-19 economic crisis will be felt by the poor for...

The pandemic’s economic fallout will affect the world’s poor for years, while the richest billionaires increase their wealth, an Oxfam report notes
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.