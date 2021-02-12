NEC can’t crucify Zuma when it isn’t acting in the North West, says former PEC member

A former ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) member in the North West has written to Luthuli House, calling for the interim provincial committee (IPC) to be disbanded.

In a letter seen by the Mail & Guardian, written by Papa Jood, the former party leader calls for the ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and the national executive committee (NEC) to abide by the court judgment.

In August 2019, the court ruled that the decision to disband the PEC led by former premier Supra Mahumapelo was unlawful.

The provincial task team that was appointed by the national executive was then declared unlawful, and interdicted from carrying its functions.

It was then that the NEC, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, replaced the provincial task team with the interim provincial committee (IPC), after factional ANC battles affected service delivery.

Speaking to the M&G, Jood said the NEC was playing politics with the people of the North West.

“They seriously want President Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission of inquiry on state capture by the use of the Constitutional Court order, yet they failed to comply with the high court order of February 2019 that [was] exactly two years [ago] now.

“As branches of the ANC, we really want to know how we are supposed to take the leadership under Ramaphosa seriously when they do not respect the judiciary and choose to abide partially, especially when it is about those who are not aligned to them,” he said.

Jood told M&G that he had received a response from Magashule’s office, which said his letter had been referred to the party’s legal department.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe could not be reached for comment.

The IPC, which was appointed by Ramaphosa with confidence that it would prepare the province for an elective conference, is facing backlash after it disbanded regions.

Muhamapelo, who is a known ally of Magashule, has been working the ground to regain control of the province.

The M&G recently reported on how a disciplinary process against Muhumapelo loyalist Job Mokgoro, who is charged with defying the IPC in the legislature, had been halted after he premier called for Magashule’s intervention.

The IPC had suspended Mokgoro and four MPLs for voting against the party’s choice for the position of chair of chairs in the provincial legislature.