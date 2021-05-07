101 party elders dominate appeals body presiding over Magashule appeal

The fate of ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and other leaders affected by the step-aside resolution now lies in the hands of a group of party veterans selected by the national working committee (NWC), now dominated by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s faction.
The Mail & Guardian has been told that the majority of the party elders who will form part of the independent body that will hear appeals come from the so-called 101 veterans.
