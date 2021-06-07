 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Two women punted as frontrunners to replace Zweli Mkhize

The Mail & Guardian previously reported that Mkhize is understood to be preparing to resign from office over the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into the irregular awarding of a R150-million Covid-19 communications tender to his long-term associates. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to be mulling over a possible replacement for embattled Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize, and two female ANC party leaders and medical doctors have reportedly topped his list of candidates.  

Three of Ramaphosa’s allies say the president is considering replacing Mkhize with former Gauteng health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa or Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The Mail & Guardian previously reported that Mkhize is understood to be preparing to resign from office over the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into the irregular awarding of a R150-million Covid-19 communications tender to his long-term associates.

 RELATED 

Mkhize to quit over Covid-19 scandal

Mkhize has been under fire over the contract awarded to Digital Vibes, the communications company associated with Tahera Mather, his political associate who ran the media component of his failed 2017 campaign to become ANC president. 

Daily Maverick’s investigative news unit, Scorpio, has exposed a number of payments to or on behalf of Mkhize’s son, Dedani, by Digital Vibes, as well as repairs to a Johannesburg house owned by the minister’s trust.

Mkhize has denied any wrongdoing, and has said that he has not personally benefited from the contract.

On Monday, the ANC’s integrity commission chair, George Mashaba, said that he had received a letter from Mkhize indicating that he would appear before it. 

Mkhize, a senior leader in the ANC, has been the face of the government’s health response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and has been largely lauded by some ANC critics for taking the helm of the overburdened health department. 

His seniority in the ANC has largely been the cause of Ramaphosa’s pause in firing him from his cabinet, sources told the M&G

Ramaphosa’s allies, however, say that the president is looking for a health minister who will be capable of taking the reins when Mkhize resigns. 

Ramaphosa and his allies in the national executive committee were instrumental in ensuring that Ramokgopa was voted in as a new member of its national working committee (NWC) in April, replacing Nomaindia Mfeketo, who was deployed to be an ambassador. 

Ramokgopa is largely known for her role as MEC of health in Gauteng. She replaced Qedani Mahlangu shortly after the Life Esidimeni tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of at least 94 mental health patients in 2017. 

Another possible replacement is Dlamini-Zuma, who held the health ministry portfolio during former president Nelson Mandela’s tenure. 

  • AU Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is in the hot seat.
Ramaphosa is said to be considering appointing former Gauteng health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa or Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the minister of health

Dlamini-Zuma was health minister from 1994 to 1999, during which time she oversaw the overhaul of the public-health sector from a system that benefited only a few to one catering for the majority of South Africans.

She is currently the co-operative governance minister, but has also previously headed foreign affairs and home affairs. Dlamini-Zuma was elected to chair the AU Commission between 2012 and 2017 — the first-ever woman to do so.  

A party insider told the M&G that Dlamini-Zuma’s term at the AU would bolster her appeal to Ramaphosa. 

“The continent wants to band together in responding to Covid-19. What we have seen much clearer than before is the need to foster our own responses, because the first world does not help us,” the insider said. “She has sat in these meetings; she knows the players; she knows the continent intimately because of her time in the AU; and, most importantly, she knows our health system. We would be fools not to consider her.”

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

West Rand: ‘These mine dumps are destroying us’

Mining areas on the West Rand are ecologically dead because of poor rehabilitation
sheree bega
Politics

Zuma’s last legal stand is still politics

Impugned prosecutor Billy Downer argues that even if the court agreed he was biased and removed him, this would still not spell an acquittal for Jacob Zuma
emsie ferreira

More top stories

Politics

Two women punted as frontrunners to replace Zweli Mkhize

Ramaphosa is said to be considering appointing former Gauteng health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa or Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the minister of health
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

Back to old habits? South African arms exports to Saudi...

Does South Africa care more about its own economic interests than the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen?
atilla kisla
Business

Climate change will hit G7 economies harder than Covid, research...

Countries with the biggest industrialised economies could see an average loss of 8.5% of economic value by 2050, according to an Oxfam analysis
Sarah Smit
National

Court must rule on constitutionality of public protector’s removal —...

The public protector is not challenging her fitness to hold office, but the rule enabling the National Assembly to remove her from office
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×