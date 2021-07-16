Where are all the (ex)president’s men and women?

On 14 June 2005, the then president, Thabo Mbeki, stood in front of parliament facing the glares of some of his most powerful detractors and announced that it would be best to relieve his deputy, Jacob Zuma, of his responsibilities. Mbeki fired Zuma after he was charged with corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to the 1999 arms deal.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In