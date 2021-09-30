How ANC bartered to save the elections

On 27 August the ANC was left with few options after the party failed to meet the deadline to register candidates for the local government elections with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).
The party’s leaders came up with several plans. One, which they made public, was to approach the electoral court and request that it compel the IEC to reopen and extend its candidate registration for an extra two days.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In