So far so good, IEC says on elections

Apart from power cuts, bad weather, protests and the arrest of a person who attempted to tamper with a ballot box, as of 2pm, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) reported a positive start to this year’s local government vote.

In a statement, the commission said more than 99% of the 23 148 voting stations around the country opened on time, with many reporting strong turnout. In some cases, voters were already waiting in queues before the 7am start of voting.

The IEC said logistical arrangements as well as new voter management devices were holding up well, and by 12.30pm more than 3.5 million voters had already cast their ballot.

“We are able to report this because of the use of the voter management devices. The commission is therefore satisfied with the voting process,” the IEC said.

The day was not without challenges, however, with 20 voting stations that did not open on time because of community protests in KwaZulu-Natal’s Camperdown and Mdlothi areas.

Possible protests in KwaZulu-Natal were flagged by the government security cluster last week. Police Minister Bheki Cele announced at the time that security would be ramped up in the province, as well as in Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. The security cluster identified 300 high risk areas, for which the South African National Defence Force had been placed on alert.

In the Eastern Cape on Monday, 19 voting stations did not open because of community protests. In all incidents, protestors had dug trenches to deny commission staff and voters access to the voting stations, the IEC said. A hailstorm delayed the opening of voting stations in Giyani, in Limpopo province, while power cuts disrupted voting in parts of Limpopo and the Northern Cape.

Meanwhile, a presiding officer in the eThekwini metro was arrested after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box.

The IEC said that this did not affect voting, calling this testament to the safeguards built into the voting process.

Two people including a journalist were arrested during voting. The IEC was forced to intervene when a Newzroom Afrika journalist was arrested. In Moretele in the North West, a member of a political party was arrested after he interrupted the voting process.

In Taung, also in the North West, the commission has laid charges against a presiding officer after he opened a ballot box that had been sealed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote in Soweto earlier in the day, accompanied by his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe. After a busy campaign period, Ramaphosa said he was encouraged by the enthusiasm among South Africans to vote.

“As a country we ought to be really proud that our democracy is spreading, it’s becoming more and more entrenched,” he said, adding that his ruling ANC was looking forward to an overwhelming victory in various metros and other municipalities.

“This is the one election where we are clearly saying we are going to do better,” said Ramaphosa.

Shortly after voting in his home town of Durban, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen encouraged South Africans to vote smart.

“With so many conflicting appeals from so many different parties, it is critical that voters are able to see clearly what is at stake here and what these elections are about. This is not about ideology, or race, or culture or a distant struggle history. A local government election is about one thing only, getting things done,” he said.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema voted in his home province in Limpopo, and said he expected the party to get 65% of the votes in the region. The EFF had done everything humanly possible to ensure a decisive victory, Malema said.

While encouraged by the turnout of the elderly, Malema was concerned about young people not showing up in great numbers to vote.

“The youth of South Africa must come out in their numbers because this has got to do with them. This is about the future, this is about investing in the infrastructure and service delivery in our own localities and the youth must be at the forefront of such matters,” he said.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) reported that one of its candidates and party agents at ward 1 in eThekwini had been attacked. Party candidate Percy Zungu said his vehicle was attacked at Entukusweni Hall, and the windows broken. At Ximba Hall, the candidate and party agents were again attacked in front of the police, who allegedly did not attempt to assist them, the party alleged. Zungu claimed the group was chased away by ANC supporters who said the IFP officials should not be in the area.

“In addition, ANC supporters allegedly threatened to kill them if they remained in that area. The IFP candidate and party agents are currently at the police station and fearful of returning to the voting stations, due to the threats allegedly made by ANC supporters,” the party said in a statement.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said no incident had been reported.